Xbox Game Pass Could Get a Family Plan, Phil Spencer Confirms

Microsoft's gaming strategy continues to be centered on the Xbox Game Pass subscription service, as the portfolio of games included is on constant growth. The most recent additions include EA Play (though only on consoles for now, with Xbox Game Pass for PC now scheduled to get it at some point in 2021) as well as the first Bethesda games (Doom Eternal, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition), with more to come in the future now that the multi-billion dollar deal is in place.

Microsoft made no mystery to be inspired by the likes of Netflix, but it seems like they have also studied the 'Family Plan' option available in other subscription services such as Spotify.

Xbox Game Pass Adds Skyrim: Special Edition, Among Us, and More

In a tweet posted earlier this month, Microsoft's Head of Gaming Phil Spencer confirmed the company is already looking into this very possibility.

We have. It's something we'd like to do. There is Home console feature for one console household but for multiple family members with consoles a family plan would help. Really appreciate the feedback.

It'd certainly be an interesting addition to the already very convenient Xbox Game Pass offering. Those subscribed to the Ultimate tier are also getting access to cloud streaming via PC and iOS (on top of Android, which is already available) in Spring 2021.

By the way, if you've never subscribed before, you can still do it and get three months' worth of subscription for a mere dollar (or euro, if you're in Europe).