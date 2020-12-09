Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Cloud Gaming to Hit PC and iOS in Spring 2021

Xbox cloud gaming is coming to PC and iOS devices starting from Spring 2021 via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Microsoft confirmed today.

In a new post on the Xbox Official Website, it has been confirmed that cloud gaming will be available on Windows PCs via the Xbox app and browser and on iOS devices via browser during Spring 2021.

Gears 5: Hivebusters Expansion Delivers Fiery New Story Content Next Week

In Spring 2021, we will take the next step in our journey to reach more players around the world by making cloud gaming as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate available on Windows PCs through the Xbox app and browser, and iOS devices through mobile web browser. By adding over a billion devices as a path to playing in the Xbox ecosystem, we envision a seamless experience for all types of players; whether it’s playing Minecraft Dungeons with your Xbox friends using touch controls on an iPhone, or jumping into a Destiny 2: Beyond Light strike on a Surface Pro when you have a break between meetings.

Xbox cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is also expanding soon to new territories.

Finally, we’ll bring cloud gaming with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to new markets, including Australia, Brazil, Japan and Mexico, where we recently began our limited Project xCloud preview program.

Microsoft also provided new launch data for Xbox Series X and Xbox Series, confirming record sellouts in the UK, France and Germany. Xbox Game Pass monthly engagement has also more than doubled in November.

Over 1.6 million seamless upgrades delivered to Xbox Series X|S owners with Smart Delivery.

Over 40% of you joining Xbox for the first time are playing on Xbox Series S.

One of the fastest selling Xbox Series X|S markets out of 40+ launch regions, Europe saw record sellouts in a matter of hours across the UK, France and Germany.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives access to a huge library of titles on Xbox consoles and PC. More information can be found on its official website.