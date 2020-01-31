WWII FPS Days of War, Inspired by Day of Defeat and CS:GO, Is Out Now on PC

At long last, the World War II first-person shooter Days of War has launched out of Steam Early Access on PC.

The game was originally Kickstarted back in 2016, as you might recall. Its default price is $24.99, but there's a launch discount of 20% that you can exploit right now.

Lee Snodgrass, Co-Founder of Driven Arts, stated:

Days of War is about lots of engagements and never being out of the action for more than a few seconds. The combat is a bit of a dance, we’re a hip-fire shooter and success requires an equal combination of aim, recoil mastery, and movement. There’s something about this formula that keeps you coming back for one more round, and with our full release we’re dropping a massive supply of new content to keep that experience feeling fresh for a long time.

Check out the launch trailer below.

Nonstop World War II Action in Days of War

Fast-paced combat that throws players into the fray over and over again. Competitive viability for many types of play styles from bolt action rifles to high capacity machine guns.

Maps From Around the World

Discover 12 maps to conquer, including theatres in Europe, Africa and the Eastern front.

Map Editor & Steam Workshop Support

Days of War features a Map Editor and Steam Workshop support that allows you to create custom maps to share with friends.

Elite Classes & Weapons

Select from six classes with customizable loadouts to find your favorite guns from an arsenal of 60 different weapons.

Matchmaking and Multiplayer Bots

Hop into the action with our robust matchmaking system or practice locally to test your skills against multiplayer bots.

Additional Days of War Features

32 player combat

Class-based progression system with unlockable content

Gore and dismemberment

Loadout customization

Multiplayer bots with local practice mode

Dynamic bullet penetration based on thickness and material type

Steam Achievements, stat tracking and social features

Dedicated servers

Voice chat

Improved shot feedback

Redesigned graphics, UI and HUD

Redesigned recoil and movement mechanics