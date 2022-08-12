Menu
Wreckreation Is a Sandbox Racing Game Set in a 400km² Open World

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 12, 2022
Wreckreation

Three Fields Entertainment, the independent British studio created by former Burnout developers, has partnered with THQ Nordic to make Wreckreation, an ambitious sandbox racing game set in a massive open world of 400 square kilometers, divided into four counties that include biomes like woodlands, grasslands, and sandy beaches. The developers call it a MixWorld, a realm that can be shaped by yourself alone or with the help of others online to create all kinds of courses and tracks.

Here's an overview of the game's main features.

• Set records seven different ways on every road you drive: Drift, Air, Near Miss, Stunt, Crash, and the more traditional Time.

• Vacant Lots: Empty areas you'll discover throughout your Kingdom. An opportunity to build structures that inform game design and experience beyond the structure's footprint.

• Huge game world, the MixWorld, that you design from free camera view. Place jumps, loops, obstacles, construct tracks on and off-road, and much more.

• Pimp my ride - Paint colors, finishes, wheels, boost flames, engine sounds, glass colors - you name it, you can customize it. All available from the beginning!

• Wreckreation offers its own old-school FM Radio dial featuring 16 channels as well as the option to stream your favourite Premium Spotify playlist.

• You have the power to control gameplay! Create events and set the rules.

Wreckeration will be playable at the THQ Nordic Booth (Hall 8 #A10) at Gamescom 2022 in Cologne,
Germany. There's no release date yet, but you can already add the game to your wishlist on Steam. The page even includes preliminary minimum system requirements.

    • Operating system: Windows 10 or 11 (64-bit)
    • Processor: AMD / Intel CPU running at 3.0 GHz or higher: AMD Kaveri A10-7850K or Intel Pentium DualCore G3220 or newer is recommended / Ryzen 5 2400G (for systems using an integrated GPU)
    • Memory:8 GB of RAM
    • Video Card: AMD / NVIDIA dedicated graphics card, with at least 4GB of dedicated VRAM and with DirectX 12 support
    • DirectX: Version 12
    • Memory:60 GB of available space

