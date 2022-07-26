Menu
Wrath of the Lich King Classic Is Out on September 26th

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 26, 2022
Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Blizzard confirmed the release date of World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The previous leak pointed out a September release; indeed, the game will be available on September 26th at 3 PM Pacific Time to World of Warcraft subscribers.

The Lich King, Arthas Menethil, sits in the ominous Icecrown Citadel scheming to claim the world as his own—a plan that threatens all life on Azeroth. Heroes of the Alliance and Horde must stand against the malevolent being who dares to declare himself the one true king of Azeroth...and seeks to scour all life from the world.

WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Beta Now Live With Level 76 Cap; First Development Notes Shared

Wrath of the Lich King Classic will thrill both veterans and newcomers with a host of improved features and content to explore:

  • The Grim Frozen North – Heroes will begin their journey in one of two zones in Northrend—Borean Tundra or Howling Fjord—and adventure through some of the most epic vistas and beloved storylines in all of Warcraft before breaching the seat of the Lich King’s power in Icecrown.
  • The Rise of Death Knights – Available to both factions and starting at level 55, Death Knights—World of Warcraft’s first hero class—harness the powers of darkness to help combat the evil that threatens Azeroth. While Death Knights are limited to one per server and require a level 55 character on that server to create, in Wrath Classic, we will be bypassing that requirement for a player’s first Death Knight.
  • New Profession—Inscription – This new profession allows players to scribe mystical glyphs that modify the properties of spells and abilities (cooldowns, damage, etc.) and craft powerful trinkets and off-hand items.
  • Achievements Unlocked – Achievements are coming to WoW Classic, giving players new rewards for their exploits and accomplishments.
  • Dungeons & Raids – Relive seminal 5-player dungeons like Azjol-Nerub and the Culling of Stratholme, and lay siege to Naxxramas as a 25- or 10-player raid—an update of its original iteration as a 40-player raid in pre-expansion World of Warcraft. 
  • Included With Existing World of Warcraft Subscriptions – As with previous WoW Classic releases, anyone who subscribes to World of Warcraft can also play Wrath of the Lich King Classic at no additional cost.

Blizzard is also buffing players in Burning Crusade Classic with a 50% experience bonus to prepare them for Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

As a reminder, World of Warcraft is also getting the Dragonflight expansion later this year.

Order