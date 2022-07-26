Wrath of the Lich King Classic Is Out on September 26th

Blizzard confirmed the release date of World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic. The previous leak pointed out a September release; indeed, the game will be available on September 26th at 3 PM Pacific Time to World of Warcraft subscribers.

The Lich King, Arthas Menethil, sits in the ominous Icecrown Citadel scheming to claim the world as his own—a plan that threatens all life on Azeroth. Heroes of the Alliance and Horde must stand against the malevolent being who dares to declare himself the one true king of Azeroth...and seeks to scour all life from the world.

Wrath of the Lich King Classic will thrill both veterans and newcomers with a host of improved features and content to explore:

The Grim Frozen North – Heroes will begin their journey in one of two zones in Northrend—Borean Tundra or Howling Fjord—and adventure through some of the most epic vistas and beloved storylines in all of Warcraft before breaching the seat of the Lich King’s power in Icecrown.

Blizzard is also buffing players in Burning Crusade Classic with a 50% experience bonus to prepare them for Wrath of the Lich King Classic.

As a reminder, World of Warcraft is also getting the Dragonflight expansion later this year.