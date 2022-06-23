WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic Beta Now Live With Level 76 Cap; First Development Notes Shared

The World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic Beta has kicked off, and the initial wave of invites for the closed beta has been sent out.

Those lucky enough to have received an invite will be presented with a level 70 template character for Wrath of the Lich King Classic on the character creation screen. The closed beta currently runs on Patch 3.4.0 Build 44301. Down below you'll find Blizzard's official announcement:

The Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta test has begun! Over the course of the test, we’ll be inviting opt-in beta testers and more to check out the upcoming Classic expansion and give us feedback. Players selected to participate in the beta test will receive an email invitation directing them to download the beta client directly from the Battle.net desktop app. As always, please be aware of phishing attempts—if you’re unsure whether your invitation is legitimate, please log in to your Battle.net account to verify that there is a Wrath of the Lich King Classic beta license attached (under Your Game Accounts).

Alongside the launch of the WotLK closed beta, Blizzard also shared the first development notes for the beta, revealing a cap of level 76. In addition, the closed beta will include various new features, including a revamped group finder, quest phasing, vehicles, and glyphs and inscription.

"The team has been working hard to get Northrend ready for you to jump in and begin your adventures, and we’re excited to have you join us!", Blizzard writes on the official World of Warcraft classic forums. "Over the coming weeks we will post notes and updates in this forum with each new update to the Beta."

Wrath of the Lich King Classic Closed Beta Main Focus Beta Test Release Build 44301

June 22, 2022 Level Cap: 76

Focus: Questing/Level-up Experience

Northrend Zones

Dungeons

New Spells, Talents, and Abilities

Death Knight Starting Experience

New Systems and Features: Revamped Group Finder Vehicles Quest phasing Glyphs and InscriptionNote: To facilitate Glyph testing, a Glyph Vendor has been placed in Dalaran, near the Inscription building.



World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic launches later this year. The classic server option for the MMORPG's third expansion was announced back in April of this year.