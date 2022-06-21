World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Pre-Orders Now Open, Expansion Slated for 2022

Earlier this year, Blizzard unveiled World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, the venerable MMORPG’s latest update that adds a new race, class, rideable dragons, and more. What they didn’t announce was a release date, with many speculating we wouldn’t see the expansion until early 2023. Well, surprise, pre-orders for Dragonflight are already available, and it seems the expansion will be arriving before the end of this year.

Of course, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight will offer a variety of purchase options, including the $50 base expansion, $70 Heroic Edition, and $90 Epic Edition. Here’s what’s included in each package…

Base Edition

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight expansion

Drakks Pet as Dragonflight Pre-purchase bonus item

Heroic Edition

Everything included in the Base Edition, plus…

Dragonflight-Level Character Boost (Level 60)

Tangled Dreamweaver Flying Mount

Murkastrasza Pet

Epic Edition

Everything included in the Heroic Edition, plus…

Timewalker's Hearthstone Effect

Diadem of the Spell-Keeper Head-slot Transmog

Wings of Awakening Back-slot Transmog in 5 Color Variants

30 Days of Game Time

Need to know more about World of Warcraft: Dragonflight? Here are the broad strokes (you can get more details here).

Take Wing to a New Beginning Join forces with the dragonflights of Azeroth as they return to the Dragon Isles, a lost realm of magic and wonder. There await the dracthyr evokers, an all-new playable race and class of humanoid dragonkin who stand ready to join the ranks of the Horde and Alliance. New Playable Race and Class - Dracthyr Evoker Become a Dracthyr Evoker, an ancient race of winged humanoid dragonkin recently awoken on the Dragon Isles. Dracthyr Evokers are BOTH a new playable race AND a new playable class, which can specialize into Preservation (healer) or Devastation (ranged magic damage). Become a Dragonrider Master the art of Dragonriding, a new form of aerial movement. Explore the land and obtain four new Dragon Isles Drakes—unique, customizable mounts that can be truly made your own. With millions of possible combinations to choose from, no two Drakes are the same. The Dragon Isles The Dragon Isles are the ancestral home of the dragonflights of Azeroth. When the world was broke apart in the Great Sundering, magic drained away and the land went dormant. As the Dragon Isles awaken, so too do old feuds and long-dormant threats.

As mentioned, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight hits PC sometime before the end of this year.