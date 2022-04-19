World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Revealed, Includes New Race, Class, Dragon-Riding, More

Some details leaked early, but now Blizzard has fully pulled the curtain back on World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, and it seems like it will be one of the game’s most exciting expansions in a while. As the name implies, the update is all about those big fire-breathing brutes, and will include a new humanoid dragon race, the Dracthyr, as well as a class exclusive to them, the Evoker. Ah, but the dragon-related fun doesn’t end there – you’ll also get your own customizable dragon mount, which comes with a whole new set of flying physics to master. Of course, there will also be a new zone to explore, the Dragon Isles, as well as the usual array of dungeons and raids. Finally, you can expect some much-needed housekeeping, in the form of a new Talent system, updated UI, and more. You can check out the cinematic debut trailer for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, below.

Blizzard President Promises No NFTs Following Consumer Survey That Gauged Interest

If you’d like to check out some actual WOW Dragonflight gameplay, here’s the full expansion reveal livestream.

Here’s the full rundown on everything included in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight…

Discover The Dragon Isles The dragonflights of Azeroth have returned, called upon to defend their ancestral home, the Dragon Isles. Surging with elemental magic and the life energies of Azeroth, the Isles are awakening once more, and it's up to you to explore their primordial wonder and discover long-forgotten secrets. New Playable Race and Class - Dracthyr Evoker Draconic Heritage - Dracthyr Evokers freely switch between two customizable forms—choosing between a humanoid visage, and a fearsome draconic form to battle foes and overcome obstacles.

Choose Your Allegiance - Dracthyr Evokers seek to forge their own path in Azeroth, and willingly fight for the Horde or the Alliance.

Intro Experience - Delve into the story of the Dracthyr in a brand-new starting experience and learn how to use your new abilities before venturing forth.

Specializations - Dracthyr Evokers can fight from mid-range with claws and fiery breath attacks (Devastation) or draw upon the life-giving magic of renewal to bolster their allies (Preservation).

Empowered Abilities - Dracthyr Evokers can empower their draconic abilities through magic. Charge-up your attacks and unleash them at the right moment to maximize their effects. Become a Dragonrider Master the art of Dragonriding, a new form of aerial movement. Explore the land and obtain four new Dragon Isles Drakes—unique, customizable mounts that can be truly made your own. With millions of possible combinations to choose from, no two Drakes are the same. The Dragon Isles The Dragon Isles are the ancestral home of the dragonflights of Azeroth. When the world was broke apart in the Great Sundering, magic drained away and the land went dormant. As the Dragon Isles awaken, so too do old feuds and long-dormant threats.

New HUD Interface We’re revamping WoW’s HUD UI from the ground up. The new edit mode feature allows players to move, tweak, and personalize UI elements like never before, while still retaining a familiar look and feel. New Talent System Gain talent points with each level-up and spend them in two distinct talent trees. Class talent trees feature utility skills for your class, while Specialization trees boost your offensive or healing powers. Professions and Crafting Become a Dragon Isles artisan and fulfill crafting orders for your realm. Hunt down rare ingredients and create ever more wondrous items as you unlock specializations for your profession. New Level Cap Ascend to new heights of power as you explore the Dragon Isles, earning new talents every step of the way to level 70. New Raid Venture into the ancient prison of the Primal Incarnates before their malevolent power can be unleashed against the Dragon Aspects. New Dungeons Fight to reclaim Neltharus, stronghold of the black dragonflight, explore previously unknown chambers of Uldaman, defend the Life Pools of the red dragonflight, and more!

Of course, a new update for World of Warcraft Classic is also on the way – the return of the well-loved Wrath of the Lich King! Check out a new cinematic for that, below.

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

World of Warcraft and WoW Classic are available on PC. Blizzard has not nailed down a release date for the Dragonflight expansion yet, but they are promising info on the game’s alpha “in the near future.” You can sign up for early testing here. Wrath of the Lich King Classic is promised for 2022 (with rumors of a September release).