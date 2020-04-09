Datamine Hints at Upcoming World of Warcraft Shadowlands Gamepad Support

The first alpha for the upcoming expansion recently became available for datamining and the game files might hint at future World of Warcraft Shadowlands Gamepad support.

As spotted by Dutch dataminer and programmer @Marlamin and picked up by World of Warcraft news website Icy Veins, the Shadowlands Alpha game files include references to support for controllers. Interestingly, strings found in the “DefaultGamePadBindings.wtf”, appear to make mention of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro and the upcoming PlayStation 5.

Strings found by @bloerwald: WTFhttps://t.co/SqClitJ6IU

At this point, we’re unsure how controller support would work in World of Warcraft due to the great number of abilities, skills and spells in the game. Of course, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Blizzard will actually implement gamepad support for Shadowlands, but it’s an interesting find nonetheless.

The Shadowlands expansion is slated for a release later this year. Blizzard has yet to announce its release date. Invites for the Shadowlands Alpha are going out this week. Yesterday, Blizzard detailed some of the expansion's class changes, which will be more than welcome for numerous players, including the return of class-wide specialization-specific abilities and spells alongside iconic class-iconic abilities.

"In an expansion that is all about choice, we also want to give players more opportunities to make impactful choices to customize their gameplay and express their own vision of how their characters engage in combat", Blizzard wrote. "Many specialization-specific abilities and spells that help define the identity of a class will once again be available class-wide, and we’re reintroducing some iconic abilities to give all of Azeroth’s heroes a fighting chance against the dangers ahead.”

We've included Blizzard's cinematic announcement trailer for the Shadowlands expansion down below:

The veil between life and death is no more. Discover what lies beyond the world you know in the next chapter of the World of Warcraft saga--Shadowlands: Coming 2020

