World War Z GOTY Edition and French Episode Revealed, Switch Port in the Works
World War Z was one of 2019's under-the-radar hits, and now the game is getting a boost with a new GOTY release. World War Z Game of the Year Edition will include all existing and upcoming season pass content, including a newly-revealed three-chapter episode set in Marseille, France. You can check out some gameplay footage of the new Marseille location, below.
Here’s a rundown of all the season pass content included in World War Z GOTY Edition:
- New Episode! Three new PvE missions in the French city of Marseille with its own maps, story and characters.
- Weapon Packs! The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, the upcoming Last Aid Weapon Pack, plus 1 more upcoming weapon pack.
- Characters Packs! The Professionals Character Skin Pack and War Heroes Character Skin Pack.
- A year’s worth of free content added to WWZ since it launched, including the wave-based Horde Mode Z, Xbox One-PC crossplay, new PvE missions and enemies, a weekly challenge mode, extreme six-skulls difficulty setting and more, as well as a new playable class with a unique skill tree and abilities, coming in a free update later this year.
If you already own World War Z, but don’t yet own the season pass, you can upgrade to the GOTY Edition at a discount. The Marseille episode will also be sold a la carte.
In addition to the GOTY announcement, WWZ developer Saber interactive has also confirmed to IGN that a Nintendo Switch version is in the works. Saber has a lot of experience on the Switch, having brought games like The Witcher 3 and NBA Playgrounds to the platform, so a port of World War Z certainly makes sense. Here’s hoping the portable system can handle all those zombies!
World War Z is available now on PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PS4, and the GOTY edition launches on May 5. A release date for the Nintendo Switch port has yet to be set.