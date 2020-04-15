World War Z GOTY Edition and French Episode Revealed, Switch Port in the Works

World War Z was one of 2019's under-the-radar hits, and now the game is getting a boost with a new GOTY release. World War Z Game of the Year Edition will include all existing and upcoming season pass content, including a newly-revealed three-chapter episode set in Marseille, France. You can check out some gameplay footage of the new Marseille location, below.

Here’s a rundown of all the season pass content included in World War Z GOTY Edition:

New Episode! Three new PvE missions in the French city of Marseille with its own maps, story and characters.

Three new PvE missions in the French city of Marseille with its own maps, story and characters. Weapon Packs! The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, the upcoming Last Aid Weapon Pack, plus 1 more upcoming weapon pack.

The Lobo Weapon Pack, Biohazard Weapon Pack, Military Bundle Weapon Pack, the upcoming Last Aid Weapon Pack, plus 1 more upcoming weapon pack. Characters Packs! The Professionals Character Skin Pack and War Heroes Character Skin Pack.

The Professionals Character Skin Pack and War Heroes Character Skin Pack. A year’s worth of free content added to WWZ since it launched, including the wave-based Horde Mode Z, Xbox One-PC crossplay, new PvE missions and enemies, a weekly challenge mode, extreme six-skulls difficulty setting and more, as well as a new playable class with a unique skill tree and abilities, coming in a free update later this year.

If you already own World War Z, but don’t yet own the season pass, you can upgrade to the GOTY Edition at a discount. The Marseille episode will also be sold a la carte.

In addition to the GOTY announcement, WWZ developer Saber interactive has also confirmed to IGN that a Nintendo Switch version is in the works. Saber has a lot of experience on the Switch, having brought games like The Witcher 3 and NBA Playgrounds to the platform, so a port of World War Z certainly makes sense. Here’s hoping the portable system can handle all those zombies!

World War Z is available now on PC (via the Epic Games Store), Xbox One, and PS4, and the GOTY edition launches on May 5. A release date for the Nintendo Switch port has yet to be set.