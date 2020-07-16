World of Warcraft Shadowlands Beta Now Live; Additional Character Customization Updates Being Unlocked In the Coming Weeks Alongside the Castle Nathria Raid
The World of Warcraft Shadowlands Beta is now live and those who have been selected can try out the game’s test content.
The beta for the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion is available to those who have been invited for the beta after having opted-in for testing. According to Blizzard, invitations are going out regularly throughout the beta, so be sure to opt-in for it.
In the coming weeks, more content will be added to the beta, including additional character creation and customization options, pet battle content, and the Castle Nathria raid.
Down below you’ll find an outline of the content that’s currently live on the beta and what has recently been changed:
Current Content Testing
- Torghast, Tower of the Damned is now available for testing. Read more about it in our Torghast preview blog post, and please submit your feedback on Torghast in the dedicated feedback thread here.
- All world and leveling content is now being tested.
- Please use the in-game bug report tool for bugs, and post your feedback on this zone in the Shadowlands Alpha Leveling, Questing, and World forum.
- Please post Covenant feedback in the appropriate feedback thread in the Shadowlands Classes and Covenants forum.
- The level cap is currently: 60. This is the maximum level attainable in Shadowlands.
- In dungeon testing, please use the in-game bug report tool for bugs, and post your feedback on Shadowlands dungeons in the Shadowlands Beta Dungeons and Raids forum.
- The new starting experience is now available to level 1 Alliance characters. Read more about it here, and please post feedback on the new starting expeirence here.
- Many character customization updates are now available for testing. More updates to this system will come in a future Beta patch.
Class Changes
-
- Soulbinds are now available for testing.
- All classes are undergoing major updates. Our Covenant Class and Signature Abilities blog post has been updated on May 13. Please read the class summary blog post 366, and place your focused feedback in one of the dedicated threads in the Shadowlands Alpha Classes and Covenants forum:
- Death Knight feedback
- Demon Hunter feedback
- Druid feedback
- Hunter feedback
- Mage feedback
- Monk feedback
- Paladin feedback
- Priest feedback
- Rogue feedback
- Shaman feedback
- Warlock feedback
- Warrior feedback
Work in Progress
We’re currently working through the following issues and limitations:
- In the previous version of the Shadowlands test, we had a character template called “Venthyr Endgame” that allowed testers to create a level 60 character after choosing a Covenant. That template is no longer available, and has been replaced by a new one. Please do not do further testing with a character templated by Venthyr Endgame. If that was your only test character, please make a new character in this build. We intend to do a complete wipe of all test characters in a forthcoming build.
- Testing with Dark Iron Dwarf characters is currently disabled.
- The new starting experience can only be tested by level 1 Alliance characters.
World of Warcraft Shadowlands launches this Fall for PC.
