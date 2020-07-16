World of Warcraft Shadowlands Beta Now Live; Additional Character Customization Updates Being Unlocked In the Coming Weeks Alongside the Castle Nathria Raid

The World of Warcraft Shadowlands Beta is now live and those who have been selected can try out the game’s test content.

The beta for the upcoming World of Warcraft expansion is available to those who have been invited for the beta after having opted-in for testing. According to Blizzard, invitations are going out regularly throughout the beta, so be sure to opt-in for it.

In the coming weeks, more content will be added to the beta, including additional character creation and customization options, pet battle content, and the Castle Nathria raid.

Down below you’ll find an outline of the content that’s currently live on the beta and what has recently been changed:

World of Warcraft Shadowlands launches this Fall for PC.