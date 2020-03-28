World of Warcraft Classic TBC Interest and Character Creation Preferences Being Surveyed by Blizzard

Blizzard is seemingly surveying for interest in World of Warcraft Classic TBC and character creation preferences in the expansion.

The Burning Crusade Classic hasn’t been officially announced, but ever since the announcement of World of Warcraft’s vanilla server option, Blizzard hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a Classic TBC servers launching in the future. “Yes. I don't want to trivialize the amount of work that's required to do that, or the amount of time”, Blizzard President J. Allen Brack said last year when asked about The Burning Crusade and Wrath of the Lich King servers. “It's not something we can just dial up and dial down at any moment. But assuming a wildly successful Classic, we'll see what the future brings.”

Blizzard President Doesn’t Rule Out World of Warcraft TBC and WOTLK Servers In the Future

From the looks of it, Blizzard is now surveying for interest in The Burning Crusade through a new survey asking about potential ways a character could start in Classic TBC.

The following options can be picked for those participating in the survey:

Continue playing my current Classic character on my existing server as it progresses to the Burning Crusade expansion, with the option to transfer to a Classic server that will never progress past level 60.

Start a brand new character from level 58 on a new Burning Crusade server.

Start a brand new character from Level 1 on a new Burning Crusade server.

Continue playing my current Classic character on my existing server that will never progress past level 60, with the option to transfer to a Burning Crusade server.

Apparently, the survey was meant to be “confidential” but it was already shared through social media and made its way to website’s MMO-Champion and Wowhead.

LOL so apparently I didn't see the part where it said to keep that survey "confidential".. But it was already on MMO-champ as a discussion before I did anything so /shrug. Oopsie from me #WoWClassic — KLRS🎙 (@Kaelaris) March 27, 2020

Whether Blizzard will launch “Classic” TBC servers remains to be seen at this point, but there seem to be numerous Classic players who would love to re-enter World of Warcraft’s first expansion once again.

