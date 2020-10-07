4K AI Upscaled World of Warcraft and The Burning Crusade Cinematic Trailers in 48FPS Look Rather Impressive

The original World of Warcraft and The Burning Crusade cinematic trailer have been AI upscaled to 4K resolution and interpolated to 48FPS, and the results are impressive.

Blizzard has quite the repution when it comes to cinematic trailer for its games, including the cinematic trailers for the World of Warcraft franchise. While the trailers for the original World of Warcraft and its first expansion, The Burning Crusade, still hold up decently well, they are limited to 1080p resolution and 24FPS. So how would these trailers look in higher resolution and with a higher framerate?

Genshin Impact and the Censorship of Taiwan, Hong Kong and More

YouTuber SnazzyAI has recently uploaded the two trailers in 4K resolution and 48FPS, and we're quite impressed. Are you prepared? Check out the trailers below.

World of Warcraft was released for PC in 2004. The MMO's first official expansion, The Burning Crusade, was released in 2006. The expansion raised the level cap to level 70 and introduced flying mounts, new races, new dungeons, raids, arena PVP and much more.

World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade takes up where World of Warcraft left off, with the races of the Horde and the Alliance continuing to rebuild their lives among the shattered lands of Azeroth. Amid the fragile peace that exists between the factions come rumors that the Burning Legion’s age-old war against Azeroth -- the so-called Burning Crusade -- has been rekindled and threatens to consume the world in another firestorm of war and strife. Old allegiances fall and new ones rise as both the Horde and Alliance look to new friends in this time of need.

“Since launch, World of Warcraft has continued to grow rapidly, both in terms of the amount of game content available and the number of players signing up to play,” said Mike Morhaime, former president and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment back in 2006. “With The Burning Crusade, we look forward to expanding the game’s boundaries even farther and offering a wide variety of new challenges and new rewards for both beginning and advanced players to enjoy.”

World of Warcraft is available now. The game's eighth expansion, Shadowlands, is launching later this year.