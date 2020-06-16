World of Tanks Gets a Special Sturmtiger Mode for Its 10th Anniversary
World of Tanks is nearing its 10th anniversary, due in August this year, and Wargaming is already celebrating.
A new special and limited time PvP mode will be added from June 17th to June 24th to World of Tanks, featuring the Sturmpanzer VI Sturmtiger tank. First discussed for addition to the game a few years ago, it was eventually discarded for balancing reasons. However, Wargaming has decided to add it now in this 'Crouching Tiger' mode geared towards raw fun.
