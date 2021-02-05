World of Tanks is finally rumbling onto Steam sometime later this year. Of course, World of Tanks has been available on PC since its launch in 2010, but until now, you’ve had to play via publisher Wargaming’s custom launcher. The Steam version of World of Tanks will feature crossplay with the original PC version, although saves won’t transfer over. So, in other words, this is more for new players than those who already have an account. The latest update to World of Tanks, version 1.11.1, added new Italian tanks and some updates to the Platoon system – check out a trailer below to get an idea of what the game looks like these days.

Still not sure about this World of Tanks thing? Here’s a rundown of the game’s features:

Find Your Tank - More than 600 tanks and vehicles from history’s greatest tank-building nations in your hands! Experiment with each of the 5 vehicle types and familiarize yourself with their unique roles on the battlefield. Test type and nation combinations to find the war machine that fits your playstyle.

- More than 600 tanks and vehicles from history’s greatest tank-building nations in your hands! Experiment with each of the 5 vehicle types and familiarize yourself with their unique roles on the battlefield. Test type and nation combinations to find the war machine that fits your playstyle. Study The Battlefield and Know Your Rivals -Explore maps to learn the best positions for your machine. Consider opposing vehicles' types and their role in battle. Always think where you should expect to be attacked from.

-Explore maps to learn the best positions for your machine. Consider opposing vehicles' types and their role in battle. Always think where you should expect to be attacked from. Play Solo or Team Up - Head for battle and be matched up with random players or get yourself a platoon and choose your team members. Whichever you choose, make sure to dominate the battlefield!

- Head for battle and be matched up with random players or get yourself a platoon and choose your team members. Whichever you choose, make sure to dominate the battlefield! Choose From Multiple Game Modes - Play on your own or join team clashes, fight for supremacy and climb the leaderboards, or create your own clan and prepare to battle over the Global Map—in World of Tanks, there's a mode for everyone.

- Play on your own or join team clashes, fight for supremacy and climb the leaderboards, or create your own clan and prepare to battle over the Global Map—in World of Tanks, there's a mode for everyone. Upgrade and Customize - Upgrade by unlocking new modules, choose equipment loadouts, and make vehicles truly yours with customization elements. Tune your vehicles to your liking with dozens of historical camos, custom color schemes, emblems, and personal numbers.

World of Tanks is free-to-play on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile platforms. The Steam version will launch later this year (wishlist here).