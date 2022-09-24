Menu
Marvel’s Wolverine Unreal Engine 5 Imagining Has Us Thirsting for The Game’s Future Release on PS5

Aernout van de Velde
Sep 24, 2022, 02:14 PM EDT
An unofficial Marvel’s Wolverine Unreal Engine 5 concept trailer has been released, and it has us thirsting for more.

Sony and Insomniac Games announced Wolverine for PlayStation 5 last year. Although the game won’t be released any time soon, we do know that the game will be a full-size title in the veins of the studio’s Spider-Man titles. In addition, Insomniac’s Brian Horton has said that the title will have a “mature” tone. To date, Insomniac only released a short announcement teaser trailer, but to the delight of fans, we now have an unofficial imagining within Epic’s new game engine, courtesy of artist ‘TeaserPlay’.

The concept video features Epic’s Nanite tech, Lumen, Ray Tracing, and Metahuman. Of course, this remains solely a fan concept and Wolverine will use Insomniac’s own game engine instead of Unreal Engine 5. Still, this concept shows what’s possible on the next-gen (or should I say, current-gen) platforms, and we can’t wait to see more from Marvel’s Wolverine on PlayStation 5.

Marvel’s Wolverine has yet to receive a release date. We’ll update you as soon as we learn more about Insomniac’s upcoming Marvel title (the studio is also working on a “darker” Spider-Man 2).

Marvel’s Wolverine is a standalone game being directed by Brian Horton (creative director) and Cameron Christian (game director), who recently led the creative efforts on Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a game we’re extremely proud of at Insomniac. In the vein of our Spider-Man games, our goal here is to not only respect the DNA of what makes the character so popular, but also look for opportunities to make it feel fresh and truly reflect the Insomniac spirit. Even though Marvel’s Wolverine is very early in development, from what I’ve seen of its emotional narrative and cutting-edge gameplay (see what I did there?), the team is already creating something truly special.

