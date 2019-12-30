Get These Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds on Discount – Features Haylou GT1, QCY T3, More

If you're an avid media consumer, you might want to invest in wireless earbuds. If you're up for it, we have the best options with a new list which aims to provide the best experience. Our list includes the Xiaomi Redmi AirDots, Haylou GT1, QCY T3 and many more.

Get These Wireless Earbuds on Discount for a Limited Time - List Includes Haylou GT1, QCY T2C, More

Take note that the wireless earbuds are available at a discount for a limited time only. This means that the price drop will revert to its original structure after the expiration. So act fast and get the one that best fits your needs as soon as you can. Now, let's get down to the list.

Xiaomi Haylou GT1

Main Features:

• Frequency response range 20 - 20000Hz

• Impedance 32

• Sensitivity 110dB

• Bluetooth version 5.0

• Multiple touch, DSP noise reduction, IPX5 waterproof

Xiaomi Haylou GT1 is one of the best wireless earbuds on our list with a stealthy look and amazing sound quality. It is available at a good 32 percent discount, making the price come down to just $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

QCY T3

Main Features:

● True wireless Bluetooth earphone, can be used individually or simultaneously, solve the problem of two ears' block

● The 6mm dynamic driver brings high audio quality, combine the earplug design and DSP noise reduction dual mic, do a better job at blocking noise

● Latest Bluetooth 5.0 that offers faster pairing experience and more stable connection

● The T3 offer 5 hours on a single charge for each earbud and if you use their charging case, the number goes up, up to 25 hours

New wireless earbuds on discount on our list which resemble the AirPods but comes in Black. The 3D stereo sound is amazing and the overall build quality is great compared to its price. It is available at a 40 percent off, priced at $29.80. Head over to this link to get it.

Bilikay F9

Main Features:

● Wireless Bluetooth V5.0, clear and smooth music, stable signal

● The transmission frequency is 2.4GHz, the sound is smooth, the treble is clear, and the bass is strong

● With a transmission distance of 10 meters, you can enjoy music and calls anytime, anywhere without wire binding

● Compact and lightweight can transmit high-quality sound, the line will not tangles

One of the long-runner wireless earbuds on our list, the Bilikay F9 comes with a unique case that shows the remaining battery life. The battery case features a 2,000mAh battery that will get you through your travels easily. It is available at a 14 percent off, priced at $16.99. Head over to this link to get it.

QCY T2C

Main Features

●Bluetooth V5.0 technology, the transmission speed is twice higher. The anti-interference performance is enhanced and the connection is more stable, avoid sound delays

●CVC 6.0 noise reduction technology high sensitivity silicone mic, improve the recognition of the speech, make sure you can talk without any effort even in noisy environments

●Ergonomically designed, the earbuds exactly fit the contours of the ears

One of my personal favorite wireless earbuds, the QCY T2C comes with an amazing design and sound quality. It is compact and high-quality and comes with a strong case. It is available at a 37 percent off, priced at $19.99. Head over to this link to get it.

Alfawise Mini

Main Features:

●Hi-Fi speaker for crystal-clear sound and extra bass, accurate, honest and impressive

●Bluetooth 5.0 protocol, faster and more reliable to get rid of latency and interruption in audio streaming

●Anti-slip, sweatproof, ergonomic in-ear earbud design for your passion in sports

●Mono Mode / Stereo Mode, more flexible to revel in the charm of music at any time

If you're looking for something with a unique design, go with the Alfawise Mini wireless earbuds. It features mono and stereo mode so you have the availability at times of need. It is available at a 31 percent off, priced at $23.99. Head over to this link to get it.

That's all for our list of discount on wireless earbuds. If you're looking to get one, be sure to hurry as the discount will expire after a few days and the prices will be reverted to their original model. In addition, also check out our massive discount on the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Which wireless earbuds are you looking to get? Let us know in the comments.