Things are getting interesting the mobile space. Bill Gates is having regrets over losing to Google by being "distracted" by the feds; Motorola has brought back the flip phone; and now Microsoft is delivering a software update to its dead Windows Phone smartphones.

Build 15254.597 or KB4522811 is now out for those still taking a chance over Windows 10 Mobile. The update brings several security features to the operating system. Here is the complete changelog of the latest update available for Windows Phone:

Microsoft Addresses Missing Windows Update Deferral Settings Bug (Remains Unacknowledged)

Addresses an issue that causes events that are based on Windows Defender Application Control Code Integrity to be unreadable.

Provides protections against the Intel® Processor Machine Check Error vulnerability (CVE-2018-12207). Use the registry setting as described in the Guidance KB article. (This registry setting is disabled by default.)

Provides protections against the Intel® Transactional Synchronization Extensions (Intel® TSX) Transaction Asynchronous Abort vulnerability (CVE-2019-11135). Use the registry settings as described in the Windows Client article. (These registry settings are enabled by default for Windows Client OS editions.)

Security updates to Microsoft Scripting Engine, Internet Explorer, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Linux, Windows Kernel, Windows Datacenter Networking, Windows Peripherals, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

This is probably second last update getting delivered to Windows 10 Mobile since version 1709 hits its end of service deadline on December 10, 2019. "Devices running Windows 10 Mobile and Windows 10 Mobile Enterprise will no longer receive monthly security and quality updates that contain protection from the latest security threats," Microsoft wrote.

While those sticking with Windows 10 Mobile are some strong fans, it may be time to say goodbye to the platform. With Black Friday deals already live, you can grab a flagship smartphone for under $400 this month. But then there is no reason why you can't keep it as a memento... but definitely not as a daily driver.