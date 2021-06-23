Microsoft released Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0 last night to Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. This update only applies to users who are on the latest Windows 10 version 21H1 in Beta and Release Preview Channels or the latest 20H2 release on the Release Preview Channel. For those in the Release Preview Channel, the company said, this Feature Pack will be an optional update.

Windows Feature Experience Pack 120.2212.3920.0 brings the following improvement:

Fixed an issue that would cause the touch keyboard to not display when invoked.

Microsoft has been testing this new process of delivering new feature improvements to users outside of major feature updates that are released twice a year. Delivered like a regular cumulative update, these Windows Feature Experience Pack are delivered through Windows Update.

"Right now, we are starting out with a really scoped set of features and improvements," the Windows development team wrote. "Over time, we hope to expand the scope and the frequency of releases in the future." The company plans on making these Windows Feature Experience Pack updates a part of its existing servicing process for Windows 10, delivered to the public through Windows Update.

More details are available in this blog post.