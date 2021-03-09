This month's cumulative updates are now available, bringing security fixes and performance improvements to the operating system. KB5000802 (Builds 19041.867 and 19042.867) is available for versions 2004 and 20H2, KB5000808 (Build 18363.1440) is available for Windows 10 version 1909 and 1903, KB5000822 (Build 17763.1817) for 1809, KB5000809 (Build 17134.2087) for 1803, KB5000812 (Build 15063.2679) for 1703, KB5000803 (Build 14393.4283) for 1607, and KB5000807 (Build 10240.18874) for Windows 10 version 1507.

Changelog of Windows 10 cumulative update KB5000808 (Build 18363.1440) for version 1909

Updates security for the Windows user interface.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Addresses an elevation of privilege security vulnerability documented in CVE-2021-1640 related to print jobs submitted to “FILE:” ports. After installing Windows updates from March 9, 2021 and later, print jobs that are in a pending state before restarting the print spooler service or restarting the OS will remain in an error state. Manually delete the affected print jobs and resubmit them to the print queue when the print spooler service is online.

Security updates to the Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Apps, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Core Networking, Windows Hybrid Cloud Networking, Windows Virtualization, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and Windows Media.

Today's Windows 10 cumulative update is available via Windows Update, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). For more details, head over to these official release notes.

