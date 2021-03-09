Microsoft has released Windows 10 cumulative updates for this month, rolling out security fixes and improvements to its desktop operating system. The latest Windows 10 version 20H2 and version 2004 have both received today's update, KB5000802 (Builds 19041.867 and 19042.867).

Windows 10 update KB5000802 (Builds 19041.867 and 19042.867) brings the following improvements

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates security for the Windows user interface.

This update makes quality improvements to the servicing stack, which is the component that installs Windows updates. Servicing stack updates (SSU) ensure that you have a robust and reliable servicing stack so that your devices can receive and install Microsoft updates.

Addresses an elevation of privilege security vulnerability documented in CVE-2021-1640 related to print jobs submitted to “FILE:” ports. After installing Windows updates from March 9, 2021 and later, print jobs that are in a pending state before restarting the print spooler service or restarting the OS will remain in an error state. Manually delete the affected print jobs and resubmit them to the print queue when the print spooler service is online.

Security updates to the Windows Shell, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Management, Windows Apps, Windows User Account Control (UAC), Windows Virtualization, the Windows Kernel, the Microsoft Graphics Component, Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge Legacy, and Windows Media.

Windows 10 update KB5000802 is available via Windows Update, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). For more details, head over to these official release notes.

Microsoft Moves Everyone in the Beta Channel to Its Latest Windows 10 21H1