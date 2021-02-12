Save Up to $585 on Galaxy Book Flex 13.3″ with S Pen (US & Canada)
Samsung is running tons of discounts on several of its products this month, including a massive discount on its Galaxy Book Flex 13.3” QLED. The 2-in-1 PC that Samsung calls "revolutionary" is on a $400 discount in Samsung's Canadian site and on a $585 discount in the US store.
"The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex features a vivid QLED display packed with lifelike detail and stunning colors, combined with an ultra-slim, convertible design," the company writes. "A formidable 10th gen Intel Core processor delivers split-second responsiveness, and the Wireless PowerShare turns your trackpad into a charger." The product comes with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, making it an extremely useful product for all kinds of educational and work needs.
Some of the Galaxy Book Flex specs include
- Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor
- Intel Iris Plus Graphics
- 13.3" FHD QLED Display (1920 x 1080) with Touch Screen Panel
- 8 GB LPDDR4x Memory (On BD 8 GB)
- 512 GB NVMe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Multimedia:
- AKG Stereo Speakers (Max 5 W x 2)
- Smart Amp
- SoundAlive
- Internal Dual Array Digital Mic
- 720p HD Camera
- Network:
- Bluetooth v5.0
- Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2
- Input:
- Island-type keyboard
- (Backlit keyboard)
- Touch screen
- S Pen
- Clickpad
- Security
- TPM, FingerPrint Reader
- Power
- 4546mAh
- 69.7 Wh (Typical)
- 65 W USB-C Adapter
- Included in the box: AC adapter(Wall mount) | Quick start Guide(paper) | Ejection pin | S Pen nib | Tweezers
Head over to these links to get yourself a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy Book Flex:
- For Canada, go to this link | Originally: $2,199.99 | Now: $1,799.99 CAD
- Save $585: For the US, go to this link | Originally: $1349.99 | Now: USD 764.99
- In the US, the 15.6" model is also available for $1,014.99 | originally: $1,399.99
Samsung promises to deliver Galaxy Book Flex by February 16 in the US; in Canada, it might take 2-3 weeks due to "extraordinary demand."
- Hot deal: Book S for $464.99 only (originally: $949.99) in Mercury Gray & Earthy Gold
