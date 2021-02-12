Samsung is running tons of discounts on several of its products this month, including a massive discount on its Galaxy Book Flex 13.3” QLED. The 2-in-1 PC that Samsung calls "revolutionary" is on a $400 discount in Samsung's Canadian site and on a $585 discount in the US store.

"The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex features a vivid QLED display packed with lifelike detail and stunning colors, combined with an ultra-slim, convertible design," the company writes. "A formidable 10th gen Intel Core processor delivers split-second responsiveness, and the Wireless PowerShare turns your trackpad into a charger." The product comes with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, making it an extremely useful product for all kinds of educational and work needs.

Some of the Galaxy Book Flex specs include

Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor

Intel Iris Plus Graphics

13.3" FHD QLED Display (1920 x 1080) with Touch Screen Panel

8 GB LPDDR4x Memory (On BD 8 GB)

512 GB NVMe SSD

Windows 10 Home

Multimedia: AKG Stereo Speakers (Max 5 W x 2) Smart Amp SoundAlive Internal Dual Array Digital Mic 720p HD Camera

Network: Bluetooth v5.0 Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2

Input: Island-type keyboard (Backlit keyboard) Touch screen S Pen Clickpad

Security TPM, FingerPrint Reader

Power 4546mAh 69.7 Wh (Typical) 65 W USB-C Adapter

Included in the box: AC adapter(Wall mount) | Quick start Guide(paper) | Ejection pin | S Pen nib | Tweezers

Head over to these links to get yourself a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy Book Flex:

Samsung promises to deliver Galaxy Book Flex by February 16 in the US; in Canada, it might take 2-3 weeks due to "extraordinary demand."