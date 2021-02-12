Save Up to $585 on Galaxy Book Flex 13.3″ with S Pen (US & Canada)

By
Submit
samsung galaxy book flex discount

Samsung is running tons of discounts on several of its products this month, including a massive discount on its Galaxy Book Flex 13.3” QLED. The 2-in-1 PC that Samsung calls "revolutionary" is on a $400 discount in Samsung's Canadian site and on a $585 discount in the US store.

"The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex features a vivid QLED display packed with lifelike detail and stunning colors, combined with an ultra-slim, convertible design," the company writes. "A formidable 10th gen Intel Core processor delivers split-second responsiveness, and the Wireless PowerShare turns your trackpad into a charger." The product comes with a Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, making it an extremely useful product for all kinds of educational and work needs.

samsung galaxy book flex

Some of the Galaxy Book Flex specs include

  • Intel Core i7-1065G7 Processor
  • Intel Iris Plus Graphics
  • 13.3" FHD QLED Display (1920 x 1080) with Touch Screen Panel
  • 8 GB LPDDR4x Memory (On BD 8 GB)
  • 512 GB NVMe SSD
  • Windows 10 Home
  • Multimedia:
    • AKG Stereo Speakers (Max 5 W x 2)
    • Smart Amp
    • SoundAlive
    • Internal Dual Array Digital Mic
    • 720p HD Camera
  • Network:
    • Bluetooth v5.0
    • Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+), 802.11 ax 2x2
  • Input:
    • Island-type keyboard
    • (Backlit keyboard)
    • Touch screen
    • S Pen
    • Clickpad
  • Security
    • TPM, FingerPrint Reader
  • Power
    • 4546mAh
    • 69.7 Wh (Typical)
    • 65 W USB-C Adapter
  • Included in the box: AC adapter(Wall mount) | Quick start Guide(paper) | Ejection pin | S Pen nib | Tweezers

Head over to these links to get yourself a massive discount on Samsung Galaxy Book Flex:

Samsung promises to deliver Galaxy Book Flex by February 16 in the US; in Canada, it might take 2-3 weeks due to "extraordinary demand."

- Hot deal: Book S for $464.99 only (originally: $949.99) in Mercury Gray & Earthy Gold

Submit

Related