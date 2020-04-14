Along with delivering Windows 10 cumulative updates for nearly all the versions of the operating system and announcing an extension in the end of support for version 1809, Microsoft has also released a new update for the upcoming Windows 10 version 2004.

Windows 10 v2004 Build 19041.207 (KB4550936) is now available for Windows Insiders in the Slow ring. Today's cumulative update brings several quality improvements, including:

April 2020 Patch Tuesday Updates Are Live for Several Windows 10 Versions

We fixed an issue that causes the Remote Procedure Call (RPC) service (rpcss.exe) to close unexpectedly and the device stops working. Then you must restart the device.

We fixed an issue that causes the Device Enrollment Status Page (ESP) on managed devices to stop responding if a policy that requires a restart is installed on the device.

We fixed an issue that might prevent the rear camera flash from functioning as expected on devices that have a rear camera.

It also includes the latest security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows Kernel, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Authentication, Windows Virtualization, Windows Core Networking, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine.

Windows 10 version 2004 continues to be affected by the following known issue

We are aware Narrator and NVDA users that seek the latest release of Microsoft Edge based on Chromium may experience some difficulty when navigating and reading certain web content. Narrator, NVDA and the Edge teams are aware of these issues. Users of legacy Microsoft Edge will not be affected. NVAccess has released a NVDA 2019.3that resolves the known issue with Edge.

For more details, head over to the official blog post. As noted previously, you can now clean install Windows 10 version 2004 if you want to get an early experience of the upcoming update.