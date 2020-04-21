Microsoft has released monthly Windows 10 cumulative updates to all supported versions of the operating system. These are optional updates that bring non-security quality improvements to Windows 10 users. The company had announced earlier that considering the public health situation, it would be prioritizing its focus on security updates.

"Starting in May 2020, we are pausing all optional non-security releases (C and D updates) for all the supported versions of Windows client and server products (Windows 10, version 1909 down to Windows Server 2008 SP2)," the Windows maker had said. Today's releases appear be the last batch of optional Windows 10 updates for a while. Monthly security updates will continue to be delivered to all supported versions.

Changelog of Windows 10 cumulative update KB4550945 (Builds 18362.815 and 18363.815) for versions 1903 and 1909

Today's Windows 10 updates focus on fixing several bugs, including: Bad Image error message, notification issue when running VPNs, bug that prevented users from resuming a Microsoft Xbox game, "check for updates" hiccups, and other several problems. Here are the complete details:

Addresses an issue that prevents certain apps from opening after you upgrade from a previous version of Windows, and a Bad Image exception dialog box appears.

Addresses in an issue that turns off notifications for devices that use a virtual private network (VPN) on a cellular network.

Addresses an issue that prevents you from resuming a Microsoft Xbox game on a Windows device after upgrading from a previous version of Windows.

Addresses an issue that causes a box that contains multiple lines of text to stop responding in certain scenarios.

Addresses an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from appearing during sign in when the user is prompted for the password.

Addresses an issue that prevents the touch keyboard from opening in Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps when USB devices are connected.

Addresses an issue that displays incorrect folder properties in File Explorer when the path is longer than MAX_PATH.

Addresses an issue that prevents the correct lock screen from appearing when all of the following are true: The Group Policy Object (GPO) policy "Computer Configuration\Windows Settings\Security Settings\Local Policies\Security Options\Interactive Logon: Do not require Ctrl+Alt+Del Computer" is disabled. The GPO policy “Computer Configuration\Administrative Templates\System\Logon\Turn off app notifications on the lock screen” is enabled. The registry key HKLM\SOFTWARE\Policies\Microsoft\Windows\System\DisableLogonBackgroundImage is set to 1.

Addresses an issue that generates unexpected notifications related to changing the default application settings.

Addresses an issue that causes the sign in screen to be blurry.

Addresses an issue that causes Windows Update to stop responding when you check for updates.

Addresses an issue that prevents the Sign in options page from opening using the ms - settings:signinoptions-launchfingerprintenrollment Uniform Resource Identifier (URI).

page from opening using the ms settings:signinoptions-launchfingerprintenrollment Uniform Resource Identifier (URI). Addresses an issue with Bluetooth group policy settings on Microsoft Surface Pro X devices.

Addresses an issue that causes a KERNEL_SECURITY_CHECK_FAILURE (139) stop error when Windows resumes from Sleep and turns on certain Bluetooth headsets.

Addresses a reliability issue in WDF01000.sys .

. Addresses an issue that causes an error in logman.exe . The error is, "A user account is required in order to commit the current Data collector Set properties."

. The error is, "A user account is required in order to commit the current Data collector Set properties." Addresses an issue that prevents users from setting the REG_EXPAND_SZ keys in some automated scenarios.

keys in some automated scenarios. Addresses an issue that causes a memory leak in the LsaIso.exe process when the server is under a heavy authentication load and Credential Guard is enabled.

process when the server is under a heavy authentication load and Credential Guard is enabled. Addresses an issue that causes the Trusted Platform Module (TPM) initialization to fail with system event error 14 and prevents Windows from accessing the TPM.

Addresses an issue that causes communication with the TPM to time out and fail.

Addresses an issue that prevents hash signing using the Microsoft Platform Crypto Provider for TPMs from working correctly. This issue might also affect networking software, such as VPN applications.

Addresses an issue that prevents applications running in an Azure Active Directory environment from receiving account change notifications. This occurs when using the Web Account Manager (WAM) and the WebAccountMonitor API.

Addresses an issue that causes systems to stop working with a 0x3B stop code when running a binary that is signed by a revoked certificate.

Addresses an issue with merging Windows Defender Application Control policies that sometimes generates a duplicate rule ID error and causes the Merge-CIPolicy PowerShell command to fail.

PowerShell command to fail. Addresses an issue that prevents a user’s PIN from being changed after connecting the device to Microsoft Workplace Join.

Addresses an issue that fails to print content that is outside of the margins of a document.

Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft Internet Information Services (IIS) management tools, such as IIS Manager, from managing an ASP.NET application that has configured SameSite cookie settings in web.config .

cookie settings in . Addresses an issue that causes Microsoft Edge to stop working if you attempt to use paste functionality on webpages when cut-and-paste functionality has been disabled using a policy and Windows Defender Application Guard is active.

Addresses an issue that causes the Clipboard service to unexpectedly stop working.

Apart from Windows 10 November 2019 Update and May 2019 Update, today's non-security Windows 10 cumulative updates are also live for the October 2018 Update, version 1809 (KB4550969 - Build 17763.1192), the April 2018 Update, version 1803 (KB4550944 - Build 17134.1456), and the Anniversary Update, version 1607 (KB4550947 - Build 14393.3659).