Microsoft has released Patch Tuesday updates for all the supported versions of Windows 10. Windows 10 cumulative updates are now available for the November 2019 Update, version 1909 (Build 18363.778, KB4549951), the May 2019 Update, version 1903 (Build 18362.778, KB4549951), the October 2018 Update, version 1809 (KB4549949 - Build 17763.1158), the April 2018 Update (KB4550922 - Build 17134.1425), the Fall Creators Update, version 1709 (KB4550927 - Build 16299.1806), the Creators Update, version 1703 (KB4550939 - Build 15063.2346), the Anniversary Update, version 1607 (KB4550929 - Build 14393.3630), and the original Windows 10 (KB4550930 - Build 10240.18545).

Release notes for today's Windows 10 cumulative updates for versions 1909 and 1903

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Addresses an issue that prevents certain apps from installing if they are published using a Group Policy Object.

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Virtualization, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Kernel, Windows Media, Windows Shell, Windows Management, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Virtualization, Windows Storage and Filesystems, Windows Update Stack, and the Microsoft JET Database Engine .

Microsoft added that today's release also brings "updates for Microsoft HoloLens (OS Build 18362.1057) released April 14, 2020," adding that the company "will release an update directly to the Windows Update Client to improve Windows Update reliability on Microsoft HoloLens that have not updated to this most recent OS Build."

Microsoft Delays the Scheduled End of Service Date for Windows 10 v1809

All the Windows 10 cumulative updates for April 2020 are now available through Windows Update (from the Settings app) and the Microsoft Update Catalog for manual installation.