Windows 10 Preview Build 19640 Is Out with Some General Fixes

Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build to those in the Fast ring. The company has only delivered a couple of general improvements with today's Build 19640. Here is the complete changelog:

General changes & improvements Based on feedback, if your Downloads folder is synced to a cloud provider, we are disabling the option to have Storage Sense automatically clear out your Downloads folder on a cycle.

We updated our login logic, so if your PC is set up so you need to type in your username when logging in, accidentally starting your username with a space will no longer result in an error.

Windows 10 build 19640: Known issues

We’re looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage bugchecked when resuming from hibernate.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

We’re looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

For more details, head over to the official blog post.

Windows 10 Adoption Rate Increases Despite Linux/Ubuntu Gaining More Users

- Relevant: