Windows 10 Preview Build 19640 Is Out with Some General Fixes
Microsoft has released a new Windows 10 Insider Preview Build to those in the Fast ring. The company has only delivered a couple of general improvements with today's Build 19640. Here is the complete changelog:
General changes & improvements
- Based on feedback, if your Downloads folder is synced to a cloud provider, we are disabling the option to have Storage Sense automatically clear out your Downloads folder on a cycle.
- We updated our login logic, so if your PC is set up so you need to type in your username when logging in, accidentally starting your username with a space will no longer result in an error.
Windows 10 build 19640: Known issues
- We’re looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage bugchecked when resuming from hibernate.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy, the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).
- We’re looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).
For more details, head over to the official blog post.
