Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19635 Is Out for Fast Ring

After delivering Windows 10 May 2020 Update to the public last night, Microsoft is back to working on the upcoming versions of the operating system. Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19635 is out for Insiders in the Fast ring. As a reminder, the current builds aren't tied to any specific version of the operating system, as features can be a part of any of the upcoming versions of the OS.

Today's Windows 10 build brings a handful of fixes, while some known issues are still to be addressed. Here is the complete changelog:

Windows 10 19635: Fixes We fixed an issue resulting in the apostrophes in the Location not available dialog, Mount File dialog, and File Explorer folder options text not being displayed correctly.

We fixed an issue where the Work or School account > Allow Windows Search to provide… toggle under Search Settings could be unexpectedly disabled.

We fixed an issue resulting in cellular data not working on certain devices.

We fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing when changing display orientation or resolution.

We fixed an issue resulting in some Insiders seeing a large number of “Program Compatibility Assistant Service stopped working” critical events in Reliability Monitor.

We fixed an issue that could result in constant display flashing on certain devices.

We fixed an issue with the camera on certain devices showing unexpected artifacts. Known issues We’re looking into an issue where some devices booting from eMMC storage may bugcheck when resuming from hibernate.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re working on fixing an issue for a future Insider Preview build where in Settings > Privacy the Documents and Downloads sections show a broken icon next to their page name (just a rectangle).

We’re looking into reports that taskbar preview thumbnails aren’t rendering consistently (showing a blank area).

For more details, head over to the official blog post.