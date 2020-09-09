Microsoft released its scheduled monthly Windows 10 cumulative updates yesterday for all the supported versions of the operating system, including its latest May 2020 Update and the upcoming 20H2. According to some reports, however, KB4571756 released for version 2004 is breaking WSL 2 functionality for some users.

Users are seeing an "Element not found" error with Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL 2) after installing last night's update. Until Microsoft addresses the issue, you can uninstall last night's Patch Tuesday update to fix the problem.

Upcoming Windows 10 20H2 Is Getting Cumulative Update Build 19042.508 (KB4571756)

One user on GitHub confirmed that uninstalling the update addresses the problem.

After the KB4571756 windows update I also got this error. I deleted the docker folders in AppData, then uninstalled and reinstalled docker but it didn't fix. It finally worked when I uninstalled the latest windows quality updates. (docker is associated with wsl in this case.)

A separate thread indicates that this error isn't just associated with the latest Windows 10 update, as some are also facing it on earlier builds, including Insider Preview builds. It could be a possibility that the issue was resolved through August Patch Tuesday and has reappeared now. But, until Microsoft acknowledges the problem, details remain unclear.

In the meantime, you can follow these steps to uninstall the latest Windows 10 Cumulative Update KB4571756 to see if it fixes the issue for you.

Source: GitHub | Via: TD