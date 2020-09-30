Microsoft has finalized the next version of its desktop operating system, however, it continues to deliver cumulative updates to address last minute bugs and issues. The company has today released Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.546 (KB4577063) for Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who are currently running Windows 10 October 2020 Update.

Today's update includes all of the fixes (and there were a lot!) that arrived with Build 19042.541 plus two additional fixes:

We fixed an issue that prevents a device from entering Modern Standby.

We fixed a reliability issue in Microsoft Edge that occurs when you open multiple windows or tabs.

As reported earlier, if you are a Windows enthusiast, you can go ahead and install the upcoming Windows 10 October 2020 Update without having to wait for the public release. However, if you aren't someone who looks out for new updates, you might want to wait at least a few months after the public release to ensure getting a completely stable experience.

For those of you, we would recommend installing or at least downloading a copy of Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004, which is currently the most stable recent Windows 10 feature update. This would help you future-proof your devices without having to face any surprise installations that Microsoft forces on devices running feature updates that are nearing end of service.