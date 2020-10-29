Windows 10 KB4580364 Is Available for v2004 and the October 2020 Update

Microsoft has released KB4580364 (Builds 19041.610 and 19042.610) for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) and the October 2020 Update (20H2). Both these feature updates share a common core operating system and an identical set of system files, which means they will receive the same set of monthly updates.

Some of the highlights of Windows 10 KB4580364 (19041.610 and 19042.610) Preview:

Introducing Meet Now in the Windows 10 Taskbar

Earlier this year we introduced Meet Now in Skype. Meet Now makes it easy to connect with anyone in as little as two clicks for free and each call can last up to 24 hours. Today, we’re excited to share that we will be extending this capability in Windows 10 by bringing Meet Now right to the taskbar. In the coming weeks, you will be able to easily set up a video call and reach friends and family in an instant by clicking the Meet Now icon in the taskbar notification area. No sign ups or downloads needed.

Updates an issue that causes a device to stop responding after you have been using a pen for several hours.

Here is the complete changelog of today's non-security update (KB4580364 - Builds 19041.610 and 19042.610):

Addresses an issue with using Group Policy Preferences to configure the homepage in Internet Explorer.

Allows administrators to use a Group Policy to enable Save Target As for users in Microsoft Edge IE Mode.

Addresses an issue with untrusted URL navigations from Internet Explorer 11 by opening them in Microsoft Defender Application Guard using Microsoft Edge.

Addresses an issue that occurs when using the full suite of developer tools in Microsoft Edge for remote debugging on a Windows 10 device.

Addresses an issue that displays nothing on the screen for five minutes or more during the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) session.

Addresses an issue that prevents certain Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) users from searching for files using File Explorer.

Addresses an issue that causes a device to stop responding after you have been using a pen for several hours.

Addresses an issue that causes an application to stop responding temporarily, which causes extra z-order operations that affect the Window.Topmost property of a window.

property of a window. Addresses an issue that might cause Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE) apps to stop working.

Addresses an issue that occurs when you first sign in to an account or unlock an existing user session using Remote Desktop Services (RDS). If you enter an incorrect password, the current keyboard layout changes unexpectedly to the system default keyboard layout. This keyboard layout change might cause additional attempts to sign in to fail or lead to account lockouts in domains with low account lockout thresholds.

Addresses an issue that displays the incorrect CPU frequency for certain processors.

Addresses a performance issue that occurs when PowerShell reads the registry to check if the ScriptBlockLogging registry key is in the registry.

Addresses an issue that randomly changes the time offset of the time format returned by the command WMIC.exe OS Get localdatetime/ value .

. Addresses an issue that prevents Microsoft User Experience Virtualization (UE-V) from assigning the Microsoft Outlook Signatures.

Addresses an issue that prevents Hybrid Azure Active Directory joined devices from updating portal information when a device name or Windows version changes.

Addresses an issue that might prevent the Smart Cards for Windows service from starting.

Adds a new Microsoft Event Tracing for Windows (ETW) provider named "Microsoft-Antimalware-UacScan". This ETW provider reports the details of the context for each User Account Control (UAC) request in the ETW provider manifest.

Addresses an issue with virtual private network (VPN) connections that use Secured Password (EAP-MSCHAP v2) for authentication and have enabled the “Automatically use my Windows logon user name and password” property. When you connect to this type of VPN, an authentication dialog box incorrectly prompts for your credentials.

Displays Recovery Partitions in the diskpart utility.

Addresses an issue that causes stop error 0xd1 in msiscsi.sys . This issue occurs when moving certain arrays from one cluster node to another.

. This issue occurs when moving certain arrays from one cluster node to another. Addresses an issue that causes the IAutomaticUpdatesResults::get_LastInstallationSuccessDate method to return 1601/01/01 when there are no active updates.

method to return 1601/01/01 when there are no active updates. Adds support for the Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.1 and 1.2 protocols when connecting to SQL Server using the data providers in Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC).

Addresses an issue with SQL Server that might cause performance issues if you configure a Linked Server provider to load out-of-process.

Addresses an issue that might degrade Windows performance and prevent the LanmanServer service from starting when third-party software uses LanmanServer custom file system controls (FSCTL).

Addresses an issue with deduplication that causes long wait times on Resilient File System (ReFS) Cluster Shared Volumes (CSV).

Addresses an issue that might prevent some applications from behaving correctly. This occurs when you publish them as Remote Application Integrated Locally (RAIL) applications using RDS and change the docking for an AppBar window.

window. Addresses an issue with a deadlock in the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCPIP) driver that causes the operating system to stop working or stop responding.

Addresses an issue that causes the Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) to stop responding for new connections. However, RRAS continues working for existing connections.

Addresses an issue that causes the RRAS administrator Microsoft Management Console (MMC) to stop responding randomly when you are performing administrative tasks or at startup.

Addresses an issue with starting Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) on ARM64 devices that occurs after installing KB4579311.

For those in the Beta and Release Preview Channels currently running October 2020 Update, this update brings everything released with 20H2 Build 19042.608 along with the following additional fix:

We fixed an issue that causes the Docker pull operation to fail. This issue occurs because of a Code Integrity (CI) Policy that blocks the import of a Windows container image.

Windows 10 KB4580364 is available via Windows Update and Microsoft Update Catalog for those running May 2020 Update or the October 2020 Update.