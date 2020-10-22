Microsoft has released Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 19042.608 to Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels. The company released Windows 10 October 2020 Update, version 20H2, earlier this week. Today's build seems to be a preview of a cumulative update that will then be delivered to the public.

Changelog of Windows 10 20H2 Build 19042.608 (KB4580364)

Earlier this year we introduced Meet Now in Skype. Meet Now makes it easy to connect with anyone in as little as two clicks for free and each call can last up to 24 hours. Today, we’re excited to share that we will be extending this capability in Windows 10 by bringing Meet Now right to the taskbar. In the coming weeks, you will be able to easily set up a video call and reach friends and family in an instant by clicking the Meet Now icon in the taskbar notification area. No sign ups or downloads needed.

We fixed an issue with using Group Policy Preferences to configure the homepage in Internet Explorer.

We gave administrators the ability to use a Group Policy to enable Save Target As for users in Microsoft Edge IE Mode.

We fixed an issue with untrusted URL navigations from Internet Explorer 11 by opening them in Microsoft Defender Application Guard using Microsoft Edge.

We fixed an issue that occurs when using the full suite of developer tools in Microsoft Edge for remote debugging on a Windows 10 device.

We fixed an issue that displays nothing on the screen for five minutes or more during the Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) session.

We fixed an issue that prevents certain Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD) users from searching for files using File Explorer.

We fixed an issue that causes a device to stop responding after you have been using a pen for several hours.

We fixed an issue that causes an application to stop responding temporarily, which causes extra z-order operations that affect the Topmost property of a window.

property of a window. We fixed an issue that might cause DDE apps to stop working.

We fixed an issue that causes the ImmGetCompositionString() function to return the full-width Hiragana when using the Microsoft Input Method Editor (IME) for Japanese instead of returning the half-width Katakana.

function to return the full-width Hiragana when using the Microsoft Input Method Editor (IME) for Japanese instead of returning the half-width Katakana. We fixed an issue that occurs when you first sign in to an account or unlock an existing user session using Remote Desktop Services (RDS). If you enter an incorrect password, the current keyboard layout changes unexpectedly to the system default keyboard layout. This keyboard layout change might cause additional attempts to sign in to fail or lead to account lockouts in domains with low account lockout thresholds.

We fixed an issue that displays the incorrect CPU frequency for certain processors.

We fixed a performance issue that occurs when PowerShell reads the registry to check if the ScriptBlockLogging registry key is in the registry.

We fixed an issue that randomly changes the time offset of the time format returned by the command exe OS Get localdatetime/ value .

. We fixed an issue that prevents Microsoft User Experience Virtualization (UE-V) from assigning the Microsoft Outlook Signatures.

We fixed an issue that prevents Hybrid Azure Active Directory joined devices from updating portal information when a device name or Windows version changes.

We fixed an issue that might prevent the Smart Cards for Windows service from starting.

We added a new Microsoft Event Tracing for Windows (ETW) provider named “Microsoft-Antimalware-UacScan”. This ETW provider reports the details of the context for each User Account Control (UAC) request in the ETW provider manifest.

We fixed an issue with virtual private network (VPN) connections that use Secured Password (EAP-MSCHAP v2) for authentication and have enabled the “Automatically use my Windows logon user name and password” property. When you connect to this type of VPN, an authentication dialog box incorrectly prompts for your credentials.

We now display Recovery Partitions in the diskpart utility.

We fixed an issue that causes stop error 0xd1 in sys . This issue occurs when moving certain arrays from one cluster node to another.

. This issue occurs when moving certain arrays from one cluster node to another. We fixed an issue that causes the IAutomaticUpdatesResults::get_LastInstallationSuccessDate method to return 1601/01/01 when there are no active updates.

method to return 1601/01/01 when there are no active updates. We added support for the Transport Layer Security (TLS) 1.1 and 1.2 protocols when connecting to SQL Server using the data providers in Windows Defender Application Control (WDAC).

We fixed an issue with SQL Server that might cause performance issues if you configure a Linked Server provider to load out-of-process.

We fixed an issue that might degrade Windows performance and prevent the LanmanServer service from starting when third-party software uses LanmanServer custom file system controls (FSCTL).

We fixed an issue with deduplication that causes long wait times on Resilient File System (ReFS) Cluster Shared Volumes (CSV).

We fixed an issue that might prevent some applications from behaving correctly. This occurs when you publish them as Remote Application Integrated Locally (RAIL) applications using Remote Desktop Services (RDS) and change the docking for an AppBar

We fixed an issue with a deadlock in the Transmission Control Protocol/Internet Protocol (TCPIP) driver that causes the operating system to stop working or stop responding.

We fixed an issue that causes the Routing and Remote Access Service (RRAS) to stop responding for new connections. However, RRAS continues working for existing connections.

We fixed an issue that causes the RRAS administrator Microsoft Management Console (MMC) to stop responding randomly when you are performing administrative tasks or at startup.

We fixed an issue with starting Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2) on ARM64 devices that occurs after installing KB4579311.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.

