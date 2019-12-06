Second Windows 10 Version 2004 Build 19037.1 Drops This Week – For Both Slow & Fast Rings
Microsoft has released yet another build from the upcoming Windows 10 version 2004. This is the second build arriving this week. Windows 10 2004 Preview Build 19037.1 brings a couple of general improvements. Several known issues are yet to be addressed, which means it will still take a while before we get the RTM build. Here is the complete changelog:
General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC
- The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean we’re done…
- Windows PowerShell ISE is now a Feature on Demand (installed by default), and you will see it in the list in Optional Features Settings.
Windows 10 2004 Build 19037: Known issues
- BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.
- Some Insiders have reported when attempting to install recent builds, setup rolls back and returns error code 0xc1900101. In some cases, the update completes successfully on a subsequent attempt. If you’re experiencing the issue, please be sure to file feedback in the Feedback Hub.
- We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.
- We’re looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.
- We’ve received reports of the Optimize Drives app incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices.
