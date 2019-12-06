Microsoft has released yet another build from the upcoming Windows 10 version 2004. This is the second build arriving this week. Windows 10 2004 Preview Build 19037.1 brings a couple of general improvements. Several known issues are yet to be addressed, which means it will still take a while before we get the RTM build. Here is the complete changelog:

General changes, improvements, and fixes for PC

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean we’re done…

Windows PowerShell ISE is now a Feature on Demand (installed by default), and you will see it in the list in Optional Features Settings.

Windows 10 2004 Build 19037: Known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Some Insiders have reported when attempting to install recent builds, setup rolls back and returns error code 0xc1900101. In some cases, the update completes successfully on a subsequent attempt. If you’re experiencing the issue, please be sure to file feedback in the Feedback Hub.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

We’ve received reports of the Optimize Drives app incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on some devices.

