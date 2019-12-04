Microsoft has released a fresh new Preview Build from Windows 10 2004 (20H1 branch) to BOTH the Insiders in the Fast and Slow rings. The company reminds that it continues to work on the upcoming version of the operating system and isn't done yet. The RTM build is expected to arrive later this month, but the Windows maker hasn't shared any details about that.

Today's Windows 10 2004 build 19035 brings a number of general fixes and improvements. There are still some known issues left to be addressed. Here are all the details:

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean we’re done…

We’ve completed the experiment related to how we deliver driver updates through Windows Update. Devices that were involved in the experiment will no longer see the Optional Updates link under Settings > Windows Update. This also resolves an issue where after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install. Thanks to the Insiders who have provided feedback on this feature.

We fixed an issue that could result in fingerprint (if enabled) sometimes unexpectedly not being offered as a sign-in option after waking your device from sleep.

We fixed an issue that could result in certain apps not launching the first time you tried after resetting the app via Settings.

Thank you for all the feedback you provided on the Store version of Notepad. At this time, we’ve decided not to roll this out to customers. Insiders may notice some changes as we remove this change from this build: If you pinned Notepad to your Taskbar or Start menu, you will need to re-pin after you upgrade to this new build. If you had certain file types set to open in Notepad by default, you will see a prompt when you try to open files of that type again and will need to re-select Notepad.



Known issues with Windows 10 2004 Build 19035

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

Some Insiders have reported when attempting to install recent builds, setup rolls back and returns error code 0xc1900101. In some cases, the update completes successfully on a subsequent attempt. If you are experiencing the issue, please be sure to file feedback in the Feedback Hub.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

We’re looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

We’ve received reports of the Optimize Drives app incorrectly reporting that optimization has never run on SSD devices.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.