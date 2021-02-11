Microsoft has released an out-of-band Windows 10 update to address an issue that affects devices with WiFi connections using WPA3 and have the January 2021's KB4598298 installed. The bug also impacts devices that installed this week's Patch Tuesday cumulative update KB4601315.

The problem was reported by several users earlier in the month. The Windows maker has today acknowledged the issue and released a small update to fix it. The issue only impacts devices running Windows 10 version 1909, and Windows Server version 1909. Microsoft writes:

Microsoft Offers Mega Discount on Its Revolutionary Surface Duo

Microsoft has identified an issue that affects a small number of devices with Windows 10, version 1909 and Windows Server, version 1909 and have expedited a resolution that will automatically be applied to most devices. This known issue affects devices with Wi-Fi connections using WPA3 (Wi-Fi Protected Access 3) which have installed KB4598298, released on January 21, 2021 or KB4601315, released on February 9, 2021. An out-of-band security update for Windows 10, version 1909 and Windows Server, version 1909 is now available to address this issue.

The Surface maker added that if you have automatic updates enabled for Windows Update, you will automatically receive this emergency Windows 10 update and do not need to take any further action.

"It is a cumulative update, so you do not need to apply any previous update before installing it and it supersedes all previous updates for Windows 10, version 1909," the company writes. The update is available through Windows Update, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS).