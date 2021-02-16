Microsoft delivers two feature updates to Windows 10 every year. For the past two years, the company has followed a major-minor format, with H1 getting major features and H2 update being more of a minor release.

However, this year, the Windows maker is reportedly planning another minor release with Windows 10 21H1. By this time, Windows Insiders are usually moved to testing builds from H2 update, but there hasn't been any such move so far as builds remain untagged and unassociated with any feature update, as the company plans to attach builds with a particular version once they move to the slower, more stable channels of the Windows Insider Program.

Windows 10 21H1 will be another servicing style update

While many were wondering if there is even going to be a 21H1 update considering the silence over the subject, folks at WindowsCentral report that a Windows 10 21H1 update does indeed exist, according to "contacts familiar with Microsoft's plans."

The report suggests that Windows 10 21H1 will be another servicing style update following the release of version 20H2 in October 2020, adding that it will "focus on 'business critical' work and under the hood enhancements" to make the operating system ready for a bigger release later in the year.

According to this report, Windows 10 21H1 will reach feature complete status this week, which means it would arrive for Insiders in the Beta Channel (and perhaps for the Release Preview Channel, as well). The public release will reportedly begin in May and will be delivered like a monthly cumulative update for devices that are running any of the two 2020 feature updates.

This limited focus on Windows 10 21H1 is largely due to the bigger release planned for 21H2, codenamed Sun Valley. Windows 10 "Sun Valley" is expected to bring a number of significant changes to the operating system, including new features and a design refresh that would bring Windows 10X design elements to the single-screen desktop OS.

Until those features are being perfected and tested, it is actually prudent and cautious of Microsoft to deliver two back-to-back minor, cumulative updates instead of rolling out an unbaked major update that could end up in the disasters that were usually associated with initial releases of Windows 10.