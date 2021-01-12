As reported earlier, 2021's first Patch Tuesday updates are live for all the supported versions of Windows 10. Along with the security updates for regular users, the Windows maker has also released new updates for those in the Insider channel.

Windows 10 Build 19042.746 (version 20H2), which was released for users earlier today, is also available for Insiders in the Beta and Release Preview Channels who are currently on 20H2 (Windows 10 October 2020 Update).

This Year’s First Windows 10 Cumulative Updates Are Available for All Supported Versions

Today's Windows 10 Build 19042.746 (KB4598242) brings the following improvements

We fixed a security vulnerability issue with HTTPS-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTPS-based intranet servers cannot, by default, use a user proxy to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if you have not configured a system proxy on the clients. If you must use a user proxy, you must configure the behavior using the policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” To ensure the highest levels of security, also use Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate pinning on all devices. This change does not affect customers who are using HTTP WSUS servers. For more information, see Changes to scans, improved security for Windows devices.

Addresses a security bypass vulnerability that exists in the way the Printer Remote Procedure Call (RPC) binding handles authentication for the remote Winspool interface. For more information, see KB4599464.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, and Windows Hybrid Storage Services.

More details available in this Insider blog post.