Microsoft has released Windows 10 21H1 Build 19043.1052 (KB5003637) to Insiders in the Beta Channel and Release Preview Channel, who are currently testing cumulative updates for the latest May 2021 Update. After this testing process, these updates are made available to the public through the Patch Tuesday updates.

Today's Windows 10 21H1 KB5003637 includes the following security updates:

Security updates to the Microsoft Scripting Engine, Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Management, Windows Cloud Infrastructure, Windows Authentication, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Virtualization, Windows Kernel, Windows HTML Platform and Windows Storage and Filesystems.

For more details, head over to this official blog post.

Microsoft Begins Automatically Updating Some Devices to Latest Version 21H1

Microsoft has scheduled an event for June 24 where it is expected to reveal the next-generation Windows, possibly calling it Windows 11. The company has been delivering minor releases (version 20H2 and 21H1) and is highly expected to deliver some visual changes and feature improvements with the next release. Microsoft recently shelved its plans for Windows 10X initially exclusively designed for dual-screen devices, but the features being tested for Windows 10X are going to drop with the next version of the operating system.