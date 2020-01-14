The Windows maker has today released a cumulative update to the upcoming Windows 10 version 2004 (from the 20H1 branch) that is currently being tested by the Insiders in the Slow ring.

Version 2004 is expected to be delivered to the public in Spring even though there were reports that we will see the RTM build coming in December, 2019. Since that didn't happen, it is likely that Microsoft is following the same schedule that it has for the previous Spring editions of its desktop operating system.

Windows 10 2004 Build 19041.21 (KB4535550) is out for Insiders in the Slow ring, bringing quality improvements. Here is the changelog of this first batch of security updates being delivered to the upcoming version Windows 10.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Graphics, Microsoft Scripting Engine, .NET Framework, Windows Cryptography, Windows Subsystem for Linux, Windows Peripherals, Windows Storage and Filesystems, and Windows Server.

For more details, head over to the official blog post.