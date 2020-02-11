Microsoft has started to roll out latest Windows 10 cumulative updates to almost all the versions of its desktop operating system. Builds 18362.657 and 18363.657 are available for Windows 10 May 2019 Update and the November 2019 Update, respectively. Here's the complete changelog of KB4532693:

Addresses an issue that occurs when migrating cloud printers during an upgrade.

Improves the installation experience when updating to Windows 10, version 1903.

Security updates to Internet Explorer, Microsoft Edge, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Network Security and Containers, Windows Server, Windows Management, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Input and Composition, Windows Media, the Microsoft Scripting Engine, and Windows Shell.

Windows 10 cumulative updates are also available for Windows 10 October 2018 Update version 1809, April 2018 Update version 1803 (KB4537762 - Build 17134.1304), Fall Creators Update version 1709 (KB4537789 - Build 16299.1686), Creators Update version 1703 (KB4537765 - Build 15063.2284), the Anniversary Update version 1607 (KB4537764 - Build 14393.3504), and the original Windows 10 (KB4537776 - Build 10240.18486).

Highlights for Windows 10 cumulative updates released for October 2018 Update KB4532691 (Build 17763.1039) include:

Updates to improve security when using Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge.

Updates for storing and managing files.

Updates to improve security when using external devices (such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras) and input devices such as a mouse, keyboard, or stylus.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

You can install the latest updates via Settings > Windows Update. It remains unclear if Microsoft has delivered anything with today's Patch Tuesday updates to address search issues or not. But the company insists those problems have been fixed even though users continue to report problems.