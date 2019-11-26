Considering the Thanksgiving week, Microsoft is dropping a new Preview Build a bit earlier in the week. As the Windows maker has almost finished the development process, it has also started to release builds from Windows 10 20H1 to Slow Ring Insiders. Today is the first time that a build from this branch is being released to both the Slow and Fast rings at the same time, signalling that we are nearing the RTM release.

Instead of calling it version 2003, Microsoft has confirmed that the next feature upgrade is being given version 2004 to avoid "confusion with any past product names (such as Windows Server 2003)." The company also hinted that it would start releasing builds from Windows 10 20H2, which means if you are in the Fast ring and want to stick to the now-stable builds of version 2004, move yourself to the Slow ring instead to avoid receiving any new unstable builds from 20H2.

Here’s the complete changelog of Windows 10 2004 Build 19033

The build watermark at the lower right-hand corner of the desktop is no longer present in this build. This doesn’t mean we’re done…

Eagle-eyed Windows Insiders will notice that that as of this build, 20H1 officially shows it is version 2004. We have chosen to use 2004 as the version to eliminate confusion with any past product names (such as Windows Server 2003).

We fixed an issue that could result in Settings crashing for some users if you navigated to About when in Safe Mode.

We fixed an issue resulting in some paired Bluetooth audio devices unexpectedly displaying with a cellphone icon in Bluetooth Settings.

We fixed an issue where preferred Focus Assist automatic rules settings weren’t persisting upgrade.

We fixed an issue where pressing the WIN + P keyboard shortcut twice in a row could result in ShellExperienceHost crashing.

We fixed an issue that could result in the Start menu crashing on launch if a Windows update was pending restart.

We fixed an issue where if you were using night light and weren’t already signed into a Microsoft Account, and subsequently attached your MSA, it would result in night light no longer working.

We fixed an issue where if you quickly toggled Magnifier on and back off in Settings it would result in Magnifier.exe crashing.

At this point, we’re removing the known issue that Settings still isn’t available outside of launching via the URI (ms-settings:) – so far we have not seen any reports from Insiders in the Slow ring that bypassed the impacted build range. If you are in the Fast ring, were on the impacted build range, and are one of the few still experiencing this issue, you will need to reset your PC. We appreciate your patience.

We fixed an issue where you wouldn’t be able to type Chinese punctuation with the Pinyin IME after moving focus to and from a password field.

Some users may have experienced error 80092004 when attempting to install build 19025.1052. This was isolated to that specific Cumulative Update and should not prevent installing build 19033.

We have fixed an issue resulting in Start Code 38 with certain external USB 3.0 drives.

Windows 10 2004 Build 19033: Known issues

BattlEye and Microsoft have found incompatibility issues due to changes in the operating system between some Insider Preview builds and certain versions of BattlEye anti-cheat software. To safeguard Insiders who might have these versions installed on their PC, we have applied a compatibility hold on these devices from being offered affected builds of Windows Insider Preview. See this article for details.

We’re looking into reports of the update process hanging for extended periods of time when attempting to install a new build.

Some Insiders are reporting that after successfully installing printer drivers from the Optional Updates section, the same driver is still showing as available for install. We’re looking into the issue.

We’re looking into reports of certain external USB 3.0 drives not responding with Start Code 10 after they’re attached.

