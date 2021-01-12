Microsoft has released this year's first Patch Tuesday updates. Windows 10 20H2 cumulative update KB4598242 is now live for all the devices that are running the latest October 2020 Update or the May 2020 Update. Released in October 2020, version 20H2 and May 2020's version 2004 share a core operating system, which means both these versions receive the same set of updates.

Windows 10 20H2 and Windows 10 version 2004 January 2021 update (KB4598242 - Builds 19041.746 and 19042.746)

This security update includes quality improvements. Key changes include: Addresses a security vulnerability issue with HTTPS-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTPS-based intranet servers cannot, by default, use a user proxy to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if you have not configured a system proxy on the clients. If you must use a user proxy, you must configure the behavior using the policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” To ensure the highest levels of security, also use Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate pinning on all devices. This change does not affect customers who are using HTTP WSUS servers. For more information, see Changes to scans, improved security for Windows devices.

Addresses a security bypass vulnerability that exists in the way the Printer Remote Procedure Call (RPC) binding handles authentication for the remote Winspool interface. For more information, see KB4599464.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Kernel, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, and Windows Hybrid Storage Services.

Windows 10 KB4598242 for Windows 10 version 20H2 and version 2004 is available through Windows Update, Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). For more details, check out this support page.

