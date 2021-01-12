This Year’s First Windows 10 Cumulative Updates Are Available for All Supported Versions

Windows 10 cumulative updates are now live for all the supported versions of the operating system. KB4598242 is available for 2020's Windows 10 versions 2004 and 20H2. Apart from these, Windows 10 version 1809 gets KB4598230 (Build 17763.1697), KB4598245 (Build 17134.1967) is available for version 1803, KB4599208 (Build 15063.2614) for version 1703 (only for Surface Hub devices), KB4598243 (Build 14393.4169) for the Anniversary Update, and KB4598231 (Build 10240.18818) for the original version 1507.

As for 2019's versions 1909 and 1903, KB4598229 (Build 18363.1316) is now out for both these versions. Some of the highlights of this Windows 10 update include:

Updates to improve security when using external devices, such as game controllers, printers, and web cameras.

Updates to improve security when using Microsoft Office products.

Updates to improve security when Windows performs basic operations.

"In this update, we can see some vulnerabilities that are already being exploited and some that look ripe for exploitation in the future," Immersive Labs’ Kevin Breen, Director of Cyber Threat Research, said about today's security patches. "We have seen motivated attackers reproduce exploits within days of the patches being released, so, as always, it’s vital that you patch as quickly as possible to ensure your exposure is reduced."

Here is the complete changelog of KB4598229 (Build 18363.1316) for Windows 10 v1909 and v1903

Addresses a security vulnerability issue with HTTPS-based intranet servers. After installing this update, HTTPS-based intranet servers cannot, by default, use a user proxy to detect updates. Scans using these servers will fail if you have not configured a system proxy on the clients. If you must use a user proxy, you must configure the behavior using the policy “Allow user proxy to be used as a fallback if detection using system proxy fails.” To ensure the highest levels of security, also use Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate pinning on all devices. This change does not affect customers who are using HTTP WSUS servers. For more information, see Changes to scans, improved security for Windows devices.

Addresses a security bypass vulnerability that exists in the way the Printer Remote Procedure Call (RPC) binding handles authentication for the remote Winspool interface. For more information, see KB4599464.

Addresses an issue that might damage the file system of some devices and prevent them from starting up after running chkdsk /f.

Security updates to Windows App Platform and Frameworks, Microsoft Graphics Component, Windows Media, Windows Fundamentals, Windows Kernel, Windows Cryptography, Windows Virtualization, Windows Peripherals, and Windows Hybrid Storage Services.

For more details, head over to this official support page.