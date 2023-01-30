WiFi 6E Will be Exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Models, Standard Models to Stick to WiFi 6

Apple will announce the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models later this year with a plethora of forward-facing additions. All four models are slated to gain Dynamic Island which is currently available on the iPhone 14 Pro models only. However, the company will introduce a few other changes to mark the difference between the standard and 'Pro' models. It was previously reported that Apple will bring WiFi 6E support with the launch of the iPhone 15 series. We are now hearing that only iPhone 15 Pro models will get WiFi 6E while the standard models will stick to WiFi 6.

WiFi 6E will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models, standard models to feature WiFi 6

A leaked document appears to confirm that WiFi 6E will be exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro models. The document was sourced from a researcher by Unknownz21 that shows the antenna architecture of the iPhone 15. The document refers iPhone 15 Pro as D8x while the standard iPhone 15 models are listed as D3y. The document shows that only iPhone 15 Pro models will feature WiFi 6E technology. As per the information in the document, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature WiFi 6, similar to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

The leaked document outlines the antenna design and compares the iPhone 15 Pro with iPhone 14 Pro. The antennas appear to show that WiFi 6E will be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models. This is not the first time that Apple will be playing with the technology. The company has used WiFi 6E on the M2 iPad Pro models along with the recently announced MacBook Pro and Mac mini.

WiFi 6E holds a bevy of benefits compared to WiFi 6 that users will be able to enjoy. For instance, faster wireless speeds and lower latency would improve the overall user experience. WiFi 6E includes 6GHz bands alongside 2.4GHz and 5GHz. However, users would have to invest in a router that supports the WiFi 6E framework.

Apart from this, the leaked document also highlights that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature an A17 Bionic chip based on 3nm architecture and solid-state buttons. The standard iPhone 15 models will come with an A16 Bionic chipset with the same physical volume buttons as the current iPhone models.