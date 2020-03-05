WhatsApp Testing New Privacy Feature for Secure Chat Backups

WhatsApp recently rolled out dark mode on both, iOS and Android and we couldn't be happier. The company does not shy away when it comes to adding new features. Moreover, it greatly emphasizes on the platform being secure from any hacks or potential threats. Now, the company is testing yet another feature which will allow chaat backups to be more secure.

WhatsApp in Works to Introduce New Privacy Feature for Secure Chat Backups

The news comes from WABetaInfo, stating that WhatsApp is working on a new privacy feature that will allow users to secure chat backups. At this point in time, WhatsApp on iPhone allows users to back up their chat history to iCloud. However, the chats and associated media which are backed up is not end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp With Dark Mode Released for Both iPhone and Android

The new addition will further enhance the privacy of chats and media. the way WhatsApp will implement this by allowing users to encrypt and password-protect their chat history before it is uploaded Apple's iCloud. At this point in time, the new feature is in the testing phase on Android for Google Drive chat backups. However, the new privacy feature will make its way to WhatsApp for iPhone as well.

While we're glad the privacy feature is being worked on, we're not yet sure when it will be available on our phones. It's still too early to speculate so do keep your posted on further updates on the matter.

As we have previously mentioned, WhatsApp finally rolled out dark mode for iOS and Android. The feature provides a darker shade throughout the app so you can chat with ease, especially at night time. If you're unfamiliar, here's how to enable dark mode on WhatsApp.

This is all for now, folks. What are your thoughts on the upcoming privacy feature on WhatsApp? Do you think it's a necessary addition? Let us know in the comments.