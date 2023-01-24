Native macOS WhatsApp App is Finally Available to Download

For the longest time, macOS users have been wanting the native app for WhatsApp, and Apple was slow on that. Sure, the company did a limited beta run where some users could try the app out, but it was never widely available. That changes today because the beta app is now available on the company's website and is ready for people to download and try out.

Whatsapp for macOS Beta is finally available for everyone to use

One thing to note is that the app is still in the beta stage, so some functionality might be broken. Still, WABetaInfo has reported that the app is available to download from the website, and you can now go ahead and install it on your macOS system.

The source also reveals that WhatsApp for macOS is built using Mac Catalyst, allowing you to get fully utilize all the potential you can and have an unparalleled experience. You are no longer emulating the app through a different source.

Aside from the app being developed using Mac Catalyst, you can also see that it follows the design guidelines of macOS, making it more in line with the rest of the system apps. WhatsApp for macOS is currently available to download through the official website. Once you have downloaded the app, all you need to do is install it, run the app, scan the QR code, and you are good to go.

This is definitely the right step as it will make the overall WhatsApp experience on macOS even better. You will be able to use the app with the full potential of the macOS, and will not run into any weird glitches or slowdowns. However, as stated previously, this is still in the beta stage, so you