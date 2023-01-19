WhatsApp Now Lets Everyone Message Themselves for Convenience

After months of being in the beta stage and only coming out on Android recently, WhatsApp has finally initiated a wider rollout of the option that lets you message yourself. At first, it might look like a feature that you are not going to need but if you are someone who is using WhatsApp on multiple devices and want to share documents or data with yourself, this feature is a lot more helpful than you might think.

WhatsApp users on Android and iOS can finally message themselves

With this feature, WhatsApp users will no longer have to rely on other means of transferring an essential document to themselves, or an image, for that matter. The feature works as intended, and you can even have a conversation with yourself if you wish to, but that is not the point here. The feature is mainly for busy folks who want to send themselves a link or two every now and then.

COnsider this your personal bulletin board. I can imagine my wife will no longer have to text me the grocery list so she can remember. The update is now widely rolling out to Android and iOS users. However, most Android users, including myself, have been using this feature for some time now.

If you want to know how you can message yourself using WhatsApp, you simply have to open the menu from where you can select the contacts that you can chat with. In that list, you will see your name on the top; tap on it and start chatting. The best thing? Everything you send gets synced across all devices, so you really do not have to worry about that important link getting lost.

How do you plan on using the latest WhatsApp feature? Let us know in the comments below.