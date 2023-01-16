WhatsApp Working on New Camera Modes and Easier Blocking Feature

There's no denying that WhatsApp has quickly become one of the best messaging apps, and while it is not as feature-rich as some of the competing apps, that does not stop the Meta-owned platform from testing and releasing new features. There is a steady stream of features that the team is currently working on, and while we know about some, not all of them are apparent.

The latest leak suggests that WhatsApp is working on two features that should improve the overall user experience.

You will soon be able to block contacts on WhatsApp in a much faster way

WABetaInfo revealed two features that the company is currently working on. The first feature separates the tabs in the camera section by video and photos. This means you can use separate tabs to shoot videos or capture photos rather than doing both operations from the same tab. You can have a look at how this will work in the image below.

The second feature is even more interesting. Based on this feature, WhatsApp will let you block unwanted contacts straight from the notification shade rather than opening the app, opening the contact, tapping on the three-dot menu, choosing More, and then blocking the said contact. With the new feature, every time you will get a message in the quick reply section, you will have the option to block. This is how it works.

It's also worth noting that both these features were spotted in different betas. The camera mode feature is in beta v2.22.24.21. Whereas, the quick block can be found in v2.23.2.5. At the time of writing, we are not sure when these features will be making it to the final release or if they'll be canceled. But they do look like they can improve the overall WhatsApp experience.