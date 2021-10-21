WhatsApp is Testing a New Picture-in-Picture Mode

WhatsApp has been using a picture-in-picture mode since 2018; it is one of the more convenient features. For instance, when you get a video link from YouTube, Instagram, or Facebook, the app allows you to play the video in a small floating window within the chat. You can reply to the messages and watch the video at the same time. The feature has been around for some time, but apparently, it is now getting a refresh.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is testing a new redesign for picture-in-picture mode to add a new control bar to the video player. The control bar will appear at the bottom of the video and features controls like the pause/resume button, full-screen button, and close button. Previously, these controls appeared, but they did so on the video itself, and well, intruded the overall viewing experience. However, with a dedicated control bar, you will be able to get an unobstructed view of the video feed.

WhatsApp Now Has a Refined Picture-in-Picture Mode for Easier Viewing Experience

This is how the new picture-in-picture mode is going to look like.

The new picture-in-picture mode redesign is currently rolling out with the latest WhatsApp beta update. You will need version 2.21.22.3 or higher. Currently, the feature is not available on the stable version of the app, but if you want, you can always go ahead and sideload the APK.

With that said, aside from the picture-in-picture mode, WhatsApp is also working on a bunch of new features, and the company aims to make the user experience a lot better than it used to be. The new picture-in-picture mode will add to a laundry list of changes that will make things easier for everyone.