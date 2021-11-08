WhatsApp is Now Rolling Out Multi-Device Support on iOS and Android

Today, WhatsApp has seen fit to roll out multi-device support to all iOS and Android users. The new addition will allow users to run WhatsApp on four linked devices without the need for a smartphone connection. The new extension is a pretty neat addition to the mix of features as it will allow people to use their laptops and tablets for communication purposes. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

WhatsApp Brings Multi-Device Support on iOS and Android, Allowing Users to Use the Service on More Than One Device

If you wish to use the new WhatsApp feature, you will have to enable multi-device support from the app's settings. All you have to do is launch the WhatsApp app on your iPhone and then select Settings > Linked Devices > Multi-Device Beta > Join Beta. Once you do this, you will be able to use multiple devices with the same WhatsApp account.

Once all your devices are linked, the messages can be sent and received using the WhatsApp app for desktop or web-based service. Henceforth, your phone with WhatsApp installed will no longer be required to stay active or online. At this point, it is not possible to delete a message or conversation from the linked devices. Nonetheless, WhatsApp could update with all its latest features for the multi-device extension in the future.

You should also note that you can not make a WhatsApp call from the web, desktop, or Portal to people who have an outdated version of WhatsApp. Moreover, you can only use a single phone number connected to your WhatsApp account. On the plus side, personal calls and messages will remain end-to-end encrypted across your entire linked devices.

If you do not use your phone with WhatsApp for more than 14 days, your linked devices will lose their connection. Henceforth, you would have to connect to the phone again. Lastly, the feature is still in the beta phase so performance and normal functions might be glitchy.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your thoughts on WhatsApp's multi-device support on iOS and Android? Let us know in the comments.