Apple Might Incorporate Multi-User Support in Future iPhone and iPads

The iPhone and iPad have come a long way and initially, both devices featured the same essence. The iPad was basically an over-sized iPhone, without cellular capabilities of course. Now, the iPad is bridging the gap between an iPhone and a laptop. However, while this might be a long debate, Apple has other plans for the duo. That's right, future iPhone and iPad might feature support for multi-user support which would allow seamless family sharing of the single product.

Future iPhone and iPad Models to Gain Multi-User Support As Detailed in Latest Apple Patent

As mentioned earlier, Apple is working on Secure Enclave technology which will allow for multi-user support on iPhone and iPad (via AppleInsider). However, according to the patent, there is no mentioning of iOS. Apple is trying to make the whole function or operation as seamless as possible and secure. The device will make use of multiple passcodes, unique encryption keys, and more which will be associated with each user. The user will authenticate on the login screen before profile access is given. Take note that the data needs to be encrypted and if it is not then one user will be able to access the data of another individual without the need for additional passwords.

A malicious attacker may be able to extract data directly from the memory,” continues the patent. “If the attacker has physical access to the computing system, the attacker can remove one or more storage devices from the system and access those devices via a different system.

For the iPhone and iPad's multi-user support, there is a little catch. Certain features will remain exclusive to the main user while the common ones will be available for others. For instance, Apple Pay, App Store login, and other features like iCloud will be unique for each individual. This is also applicable for in-app purchases, app subscriptions, and more. The Apple patent also details the use of peripheral processors that works individually. The SoC will enable several secure peripherals and other I/O operations.

Surprisingly, Apple doesn't mention its T2 chip in the patent. This gives us room to presume that Apple might be working on a different chip. The patent also explains how SEP will allow for limited access to a profile while the administrator has the right to grant access to other users. Users will have the option available to log in via Touch ID, Face ID, and Passcode. If a user tries to log in to another profile, Apple's new mechanism will slow the system down, also called Passcode throttling. It is used “to limit the rate at which an unauthorized user can attempt to enter incorrect passcodes.”

That's all there is to it, folks. We will share more on multi-user support for the iPhone and iPad as soon as we have more word. Take the news with a grain of salt as Apple files a lot of patents and it is not at all necessary that the product will see daylight anytime soon. Would you like to see the feature added in iOS 15? Let us know your take on it in the comments.